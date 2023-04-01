Wales coach Gatland warns against overcoaching as World Cup quarter-final looms

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Wales coach Gatland warns against overcoaching as World Cup quarter-final looms
Wales coach Gatland warns against overcoaching as World Cup quarter-final looms
Wales coach Warren Gatland watches over his charges in training
Wales coach Warren Gatland watches over his charges in training
Reuters
Wales coach Warren Gatland (60) has deliberately toned down his side’s preparations this week, even though they face their most important game in four years, against Argentina in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Gatland, who has coached at a record-setting five World Cups, has looked to take the pressure off his side and simplify matters as Wales search for a victory that would ensure a third semi-final appearance in the last four editions.

“It’s about not overcoaching and giving too much information this week. You shorten things up this week. We purposely had a heavier week last week as we knew we were in the quarter-finals.

“We got through that and beat Georgia, with the plan to shorten things up this week,” he explained at a press conference on Thursday, several hours after naming his side for the knockout clash at Marseille.

Wales narrowly lost to South Africa in the semi-final of the last World Cup in Japan four years ago and also made the last four under Gatland in 2011.

Asked about the peculiarities of the knockout stages, Gatland said: “I think the first challenge is the pressure you’re under, firstly to make the knockout stages. That’s the biggest hurdle to get over.

“The quarter-final then poses pressure as you’re either here until the end of the tournament or you’re going home on Monday. We’re not ready to go home yet."

Gatland said his side had no option but to embrace the pressure.

“You can’t hide away from it. We’re looking forward to it,” he added.

Gatland said Wales faced a “big challenge” from Argentina despite their failure to impress at the tournament so far.

“I think that they’ve had some tight contests. There wasn’t a lot between them and Samoa. They would have been disappointed against England,” he said of the opening Pool D game in Marseille on September 9th, which Argentina lost 27-10.

“They probably played too much rugby after that England red card. They’ve been more pragmatic since then. They’re very passionate and that’s why they’ve won big games in the past against big teams. They don’t give up and they stay in the fight. We’ve got a huge amount of respect for them,” the Wales coach added.

Follow the quarter-final with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWalesArgentinaWorld Cup
Related Articles
Dan Biggar to start for Wales in World Cup quarter-final against Argentina
Warren Gatland revives Welsh fortunes in double quick time at World Cup
Argentina call up Lucas Paulos as injury replacement for Matera who leaves World Cup
Show more
Rugby Union
South Africa seek to dampen impact of home crowd with noisy preparation
Ireland's Johnny Sexton loving life and ready to grasp the missing prize
England set to drop Ford and start Smith at fullback in Fiji quarter-final
Andy Farrell believes Ireland have shed inferiority complex ahead of New Zealand clash
Fiji 'chief' Raiwalui formed in France and aiming to down England
Fiji's Matavesi a doubt for England quarter-final after father's death
Australia-based Wallabies lacked work ethic at World Cup, says coach Broncan
France flanker Anthony Jelonch continues rapid recovery from surgery
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Derby Week: Intense rivalries, drug cartels and murder for hire in Colombia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings