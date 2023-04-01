Winger Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for crunch Ireland quarter-final

  4. Winger Fainga'anuku in All Blacks team for crunch Ireland quarter-final
Leicester Fainga'anuku in action for New Zealand
Leicester Fainga'anuku in action for New Zealand
Reuters
All Blacks coach Ian Foster (58) has kept power winger Leicester Fainga'anuku (24) in his backline for the World Cup quarter-final against Ireland on Saturday.

Foster gave Fainga'anuku a runout in New Zealand's last pool game against Uruguay and his fine performance, including a spell in the centres, earned him a start in preference to Mark Telea (26).

Telea had also breached team protocols this week and Foster said it was a serious enough offence to prevent him from being selected.

Otherwise, Foster brought back all of his big guns with Ardie Savea (29), Beauden Barrett (32), Scott Barrett (29) and Aaron Smith (34) all returning to the starting lineup.

In the front row, prop Ethan de Groot (25) returns after suspension and Tyrel Lomax (27) starts at tighthead despite suffering a knee injury against Uruguay.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

