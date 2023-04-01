Winless but proud Chile happy to take lessons from 'amazing' World Cup experience

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. Winless but proud Chile happy to take lessons from 'amazing' World Cup experience
Winless but proud Chile happy to take lessons from 'amazing' World Cup experience
Chile head home winless but happy
Chile head home winless but happy
Reuters
Chile bowed out of the Rugby World Cup with a 59-5 defeat to Argentina in their final Pool D clash in Nantes on Saturday, but they are richer for the experience and ready to return in Australia in four years’ time, coach Pablo Lemoine said.

Chile lost all four of their games, scoring 27 points and conceding 215 in a tough debut on the sport’s biggest stage, but Lemoine believes it has at least put rugby on the map in the country.

"It was an amazing month here," he said. "This Rugby World Cup has given us a lot and put Chilean rugby on a different path.

"It was really tough after last week (a 71-0 loss to England), but the boys worked hard and today they showed what Chilean rugby is about.

"There are lots of things we must keep from this World Cup and take into the next cycle so we qualify for the next one."

Captain Martin Sigren praised the effort of his side to fight to the final whistle and at least come away with a late try for Tomas Dussaillant, their third of the tournament.

"I don’t think the result was what we were looking for in terms of the scoreboard, but what we put out there meant we were still in the fight until the last minutes," he said.

"We missed lots of details – that is what you learn at this level. But I can’t be more proud, being part of this team and leading this group. I am super grateful for this whole experience.

"We have fought really hard to get here. It hasn’t been easy but they have shown resilience to keep on fighting with nothing in return. That is what makes me proud."

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupChile
Related Articles
Sanchez shines as Argentina cruise past Chile to set up Japan showdown
Updated
Nicolas Sanchez to win 100th Argentina cap in Chile clash on Saturday
Argentina coach believes South American rugby derby will be 'very rough'
Show more
Rugby Union
Duane Vermeulen warns Springboks there are no second chances after Tonga
Italy struggle to come to terms with 'really bad' New Zealand hammering
Foster happy to put down marker and quell "panic" over New Zealand's World Cup chances
New Zealand hammer sorry Italy to close in on World Cup quarter-finals
Updated
Former butcher Sebastian ready to grab his Scotland chance
From joker to captain courageous, Siya Kolisi Kolisi reaches milestone
Ireland star Jack Conan pays homage to Andy Farrell's man management
Eddie Jones prepared to be the fall guy as Wallabies eye Portugal win
Most Read
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Who's missing: Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice doubtful for Gunners' next match
Marseille appoint Italian Gennaro Gattuso as coach after Marcelino departure
Football Tracker: Wolves shock Man City as Stuttgart go back to Bundesliga summit

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings