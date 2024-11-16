All Blacks' winning streak ends as France see off New Zealand in thriller

France were their unpredictable selves as they beat New Zealand 30-29 in the autumn series to end the All Blacks' five-test winning streak on Saturday.

Fabien Galthie's side held firm in a nerve-wracking finale to prevail with tries by Romain Buros, Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and 15 points from the boot of Thomas Ramos.

Following back-to-back victories against Australia in the Rugby Championship, New Zealand had prevailed against Japan, England and Ireland recently and were looking to avenge their defeat against Les Bleus in last year's World Cup opener.

Tries by Peter Lakai and Cam Roigard with points kicked by Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie, however, saw them fall just short of their third defeat in a row by France.

"I'm super proud of the squad, we wanted to do well against New Zealand. I think it's great to succeed where the other nations of the northern hemisphere bit the dust," said lock Boudehent.

"We knew we had the keys to turn the tables in this match and the whole team, even the newcomers, felt that," captain Antoine Dupont said.

"There is nothing more exciting to live these final minutes, when you know your team mate is not going to give up."

France played some risky rugby in the opening stages and were punished by New Zealand, who kept the ball and tortured the home side, punishing a couple of avoidable mistakes to take a 14-3 lead.

As an embarrassing beating seemed on the cards, Les Bleus slowed the pace down, defended thoroughly and once again became the clinical side who started last year's World Cup as favourites, showing brilliance and composure when it mattered.

They are now unbeaten against the All Blacks since 2018, which marked the end of a woeful 14-defeat streak against the southern hemisphere side.

France opened the scoring with a 50-metre penalty by Ramos but New Zealand's first counter-attack was razor sharp and after Ardie Savea bulldozed through the French defence, Lakai dived over to put the visitors ahead shortly after coming on to replace Samipeni Finau, out with a possible concussion.

Roigard intercepted a risky pass by Gregory Alldritt to go and touch down, doubling the visitors' tally with Barrett's conversion.

France were then more cautious, more patient and it paid off nicely when Buros scored their first try after being set up by Ramos following a long spell of domination.

Barrett kicked a penalty to give New Zealand a seven-point half-time lead.

France levelled quickly in the second half through Boudehent after a powerful maul went over the line, and it was then their turn to score on a counter-attack after some fine defending, with Bielle-Biarrey grabbing his team's third try after collecting Ramos' low kick.

McKenzie and Ramos traded penalties before France became careless again, conceding two soft penalties that allowed New Zealand to reduce the gap to a single point.

Another penalty trade kept the Stade de France crowd on their feet, but Les Bleus defended fiercely on the last possession to secure the win and hope for a perfect autumn series before hosting Argentina on Friday.

New Zealand will conclude their tour against Italy next Saturday.

