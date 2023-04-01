Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup Women
  4. Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Under-appreciated Nigeria ready for 'hardest match' against Ireland
Nigeria pose for a team photo before beating Australia 3-2
Nigeria pose for a team photo before beating Australia 3-2
Reuters
Nigeria were "underestimated and under-appreciated" leading into the Women’s World Cup but have proven their critics wrong, coach Randy Waldrum (66) said ahead of Monday’s crunch Group B fixture against the Republic of Ireland.

Nigeria stunned Australia with a 3-2 victory in their last game and sit top of the pool with four points. Victory over the Irish, who have already been eliminated, would seal their passage into the round of 16.

"We have shown we are a better team than number 40 in the world," Waldrum told reporters.

Having said that, Waldrum knows they have a battle ahead against an Ireland side that narrowly lost their first two games to Australia and Canada and were unfortunate not to get more from those contests.

"It is going to be a very difficult game. People may think I am crazy for saying this, but I think it could be our hardest match. Ireland have been a bit unlucky in the first two matches and could have got a result," he said.

"We are not expecting them to lay down because they are going home already, I am expecting to get the best from them and have been very impressed with their team and their organisation."

One of the stars of the tournament for the Super Falcons has been goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie (22), who plays for Paris FC and made crucial saves in their first two games, including a penalty in the 0-0 draw with Canada.

"Chiamaka has been a big part of us since I came on board, she is a young player continuing to get better every year," Waldrum said.

"Whenever I do the list for the BBC of top 100 players in the world, she is always there among the goalkeepers and I think she will only get better.

"A lot of people in France know already (how good she is), but now I think the world will see. She made great saves against Australia too and has been a big part of our success."

Waldrum also expressed confidence in leading forward Asisat Oshoala (28), who has been grappling with niggling injuries for some time.

"She is doing much better, we did the right thing by managing her minutes and we might have to do that again in this match. She will definitely be playing, but we will have to see for how long," the coach said.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld Cup WomenIrelandNigeriaNnadozie ChiamakaOshoala Asisat
Related Articles
Team spirit pays off as Nigeria rise above off-field woes to shock hosts Australia
RFU says England women's players will receive 'enhanced' three-year contracts
Scotland enjoy winning start to World Cup warm-up programme with win over Italy
Show more
Rugby Union
Wallabies coach Jones faces more running repairs after Bledisloe Cup wreckage
Ominous All Blacks 'are still not the finished product' despite streak
Argentina coach Cheika sees progress despite narrow Springbok loss in Johannesburg
All Blacks aim to keep momentum in Dunedin with eye on Autumn World Cup squad
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones faces more running repairs after Melbourne wreckage
Relieved coach Nienaber hails Springbok defensive effort in Argentina victory
Springboks grind out closely fought 22-21 victory over excellent Argentina
Darcy Graham marks successful return as Scotland beat Italy in World Cup warm-up
Ian Foster praises All Blacks for 'strong steps' on road to World Cup
Wallabies coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'terrible' All Blacks loss
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Mane ready for Al-Nassr medical, Saint-Maximin joins Al Ahli
Vanegas winner sends Colombia wild as Germans beaten by shock last-gasp strike
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Man Utd close in on £60m deal for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |