World Rugby to appeal England captain Owen Farrell's disciplinary decision

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby Union
  3. World Cup
  4. World Rugby to appeal England captain Owen Farrell's disciplinary decision
World Rugby to appeal England captain Owen Farrell's disciplinary decision
Farrell was expected to receive a minimum four-game suspension for the act of foul play
Farrell was expected to receive a minimum four-game suspension for the act of foul play
Reuters
England captain Owen Farrell's (31) Rugby World Cup future is hanging in the balance once more after World Rugby said on Thursday it will appeal a Six Nations Rugby independent Judicial Committee decision to overturn his red card against Wales.

Farrell, who has had several suspensions related to tackle technique in his career, was expected to receive a minimum four-game suspension for the act of foul play.

But he was surprisingly let off the hook by the Judicial Committee on Wednesday, who agreed with the flyhalf that the offence warranted a yellow card only.

Farrell was sent off - a yellow card upgraded to red via the new review system - after smashing his shoulder into the face of Wales forward Taine Basham in the sort of no-arms tackle that got him a four-game ban this season playing for Saracens.

The Judicial Committee decision caused uproar on social media, with ex-players and player welfare advocates almost unanimous in agreeing it set a bad example at a time when the long-term effect of head injuries is in the spotlight.

Farrell in training
Reuters

"World Rugby has today confirmed to the Rugby Football Union and Six Nations Rugby that it will exercise its right to appeal in regard to the Owen Farrell disciplinary decision following a careful review of the independent Judicial Committee's full written decision received on 16 August," World Rugby said.

"Having considered the full written decision, World Rugby considers an appeal to be warranted. In line with provisions set out under Regulation 17, an independent Appeal Committee will be appointed to determine the matter at the earliest possible opportunity."

The statement added that while World Rugby "fully supports the important role that an independent disciplinary process plays in upholding the integrity and values of the sport", it is clear they too believe the judgement sends the wrong message.

"Player welfare is the sport’s number one priority, and the Head Contact Process is central to that mission at the elite level of the sport," it continued.

Any suspension Farrell receives could potentially see him miss a number of England’s pool matches at the Rugby World Cup.

They have two remaining warm-ups against Ireland and Fiji, with their first two World Cup games against Argentina and Japan crucial for Steve Borthwick’s side.

England also have Samoa and Chile in their group.

Mentions
Rugby UnionWorld CupFarrell OwenEnglandWales
Related Articles
Owen Farrell ban could give England clarity ahead of World Cup campaign
England beat Wales 19-17 in warm-up match but suffer Owen Farrell red card
Battered Basham on the bench for Wales' warm-up match with South Africa
Show more
Rugby Union
France coach Fabien Galthie challenges back-up flyhalves to take their chance
England leave out Owen Farrell for Ireland warm-up test following red card controversy
Ireland bring Grand Slam winners back for England warm-up on Saturday
Under-fire coach Eddie Jones rants at 'negativity' as Wallabies head to World Cup
Italy's Capuozzo returns for World Cup warm-up clash with Romania
Fiji get injury boost as Habosi returns to face France in warm-up game
France give fringe players chance to shine in World Cup warm-up against Fiji
Springboks delighted to have captain Siya Kolisi back after knee injury
Tough calls for Gregor Townsend in finalising Scotland World Cup squad
Most Read
Manchester City beat Sevilla via penalties to win UEFA Super Cup
Transfer News LIVE: Liverpool closing in on Stuttgart's Endo, Al Hilal set to sign Bono
Flashscore Power Rankings for the 2023 Basketball World Cup: The Outsiders
Manchester City's De Bruyne sidelined for up to four months, says Guardiola

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |