Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Santos financial director hopes club can bring icon Neymar home

Santos financial director hopes club can bring icon Neymar home

Daniel Ottoni
Neymar could leave Al Hilal sooner than expected
Neymar could leave Al Hilal sooner than expectedYasser Bakhsh / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
The second day of Confut Nordeste, which is taking place in Fortaleza, Brazil opened up new spaces for more interviews in the Flashscore Podcast studio. One of the highlights was Norberto Goncalves, Santos' financial director, who spoke about the club's interest in bringing home star player Neymar (32).

On Thursday afternoon, new interviews took place, this time by the sea, under the command of Ricardo Oliveira Duarte, Audio Country Manager of Flashscore Brazil.

To follow the broadcast, simply play the player below or access Flashscore's YouTube channel. The interview took place in Portuguese.

In the conversation with Goncalves - starting at 47 minutes - the question about Neymar's return to Santos was inevitable, taking advantage of the fact that the player has a contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal until the middle of 2025.

There is even speculation that the termination of the contract between the parties could lead to the former Santos and Barcelona player arriving in Vila Belmiro as early as January. 

The financial director said: "There was this interest in the past management, Neymar has incredible economic power wherever he goes. If he comes, I don't have to worry too much about the financial side. He pays for himself, just with his presence, shirt sales, tickets, etc. But it's a complex operation that doesn't just depend on the club or the player.

"Our agreement with Libra states that 40% of the total amount is equal, 30% is by ranking and another 30% by audience.

This audience, with the presence of Neymar, could bring Santos an extra R$40 million ($6.8 million) to R$60 million a year ($10 million), in addition to other income that will be generated," he analyses. 

The benefits between the parties would be mutual, not only on the pitch but also when the player retires, something that is already being considered by the player's staff.

Goncalves added: "This partnership has potential, even when he stops playing. They have associated brands, just like Santos and Pele. There is already a project thinking about it and I hope it happens.

"He's an exceptional athlete, I've known him since he played indoor football."

This article was translated from Portuguese - to read the original article, click here.

Mentions
FootballSport RecifeSantosFortalezaNeymar da Silva Santos JuniorAl HilalTransfer News
Related Articles
Five potential players for Pep Guardiola's next era at Manchester City
Arsenal preparing audacious offer for Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler
Flashback: Remembering the day that Pele scored his 1,000th career goal
Show more
Football
Atletico Madrid ready to launch bid for Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool boss Arne Slot on brink of matching yet another Premier League record
Manchester City announce two-year extension for manager Pep Guardiola
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: Meulensteen on Ronaldo, Wrexham and Littler comparisons
Deniz Undav set to miss rest of 2024 with Stuttgart after suffering hamstring injury
Spurs' Rodrigo Bentancur backed by Ange Postecoglou despite Son Heung-min slur
Returning Newcastle defender Sven Botman 'can't wait to be back on pitch'
Ipswich CEO reveals Ed Sheeran helped club sign player before Taylor Swift concert
Most Read
Australia's Pat Cummins searching for elusive Test series win against India
UEFA rules Romania take 3-0 win over Kosovo after walk-off controversy
Italy's Bronzetti and Paolini guide country to fifth Billie Jean King Cup title
Tennis Tracker: Sinner stars in singles and doubles to lead Italy into Davis Cup semis

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings