Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Sarfaraz Khan makes childhood dream come true with century for India against New Zealand

Sarfaraz Khan makes childhood dream come true with century for India against New Zealand

India's Sarfaraz Khan in action
India's Sarfaraz Khan in actionReuters/Adnan Abidi
India's Sarfaraz Khan was a picture of gloom after his first innings duck against New Zealand in a test he played in only due to Shubman Gill's stiff neck, but the burly batsman redeemed himself with a maiden century in the second innings on Saturday.

Still only four games into a promising test career, the 26-year-old made a stunning 150 on day four of the rain-interrupted series opener and stitched a 177-run fourth-wicket stand with Rishabh Pant (99) to raise India's hopes of a comeback win.

"It felt great. I was happy with my first century. It was a childhood dream of mine to play for India and score a century," Sarfaraz told reporters.

A run machine in domestic cricket who scored an unbeaten 222 in a first-class match for Mumbai this month, Sarfaraz said that he enjoyed batting with an attacking partner like Pant as the duo put New Zealand to the sword with unconventional shots.

"The runs start flowing from both ends. I was trying to give Pant the strike while the left-arm spinners were bowling since I knew he would be hitting them out, creating pressure from both ends for the bowlers as I was countering the pace attack well.

"We were simply planning on playing attacking cricket. In our Duleep Trophy game a while ago, we had a similar scenario where we had to counter-attack in the second innings. That's what the thought process was."

Often trolled online for his big build, Sarfaraz had no trouble scampering for singles during the 291 minutes that he spent in the middle, although there was a moment when his exuberance nearly got Pant run out.

Having called for two runs after momentarily forgetting that Pant had suffered a knee injury two days earlier, Sarfaraz jumped up and down and screamed to stop his batting partner from setting off.

"There was a discussion that we need to run carefully," Sarfaraz added.

"After playing a late cut, I called for two but realised that he has a knee injury and wouldn't be able to run fast. I immediately said 'no' and raised my hand after the first run, but he kept running without watching me. That's what caused the misjudgement."

India collapsed after the duo departed, finishing with 462 to set New Zealand a victory target of 107, but Sarfaraz said it would not be easy to bat on the final morning.

"I don't think the game is out of our hands yet," he said. "The ball is still cutting in and out. If we manage to get two to three of their wickets early on, they will suffer the same fate as us."

Mentions
CricketIndiaNew Zealand
Related Articles
New Zealand need 107 for famous win in India despite Sarfaraz and Pant heroics
New Zealand's Ravindra revels in ton as late Kohli wicket dents India fightback
New Zealand on top after India bowled out for 46 in rain-hit first Test
Show more
Cricket
New Zealand beat Windies to reach T20 World Cup final despite Dottin heroics
Captain Shan hails 'special' win over England as Pakistan snap winless home run
Bold Pakistan sink England to end home drought and level series
Bosch stuns Australia as South Africa reach Women's T20 World Cup final
Kusal Mendis knock clinches Sri Lanka T20 series win over West Indies
England stutter in victory pursuit with Pakistan in charge of second Test
Most Read
Football Tracker: 10-man Arsenal level with Bournemouth, Kane gives Bayern lead
Tennis Tracker: Nadal taking on Djokovic as Six Kings Slam final day gets underway
Tennis Tracker: Sinner too good for Djokovic in Saudi Arabia, Alcaraz downs Nadal
Editors' Picks: Formula 1 returns, Bayern & Liverpool facing tricky domestic tests

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings