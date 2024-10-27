Advertisement
  Scott Robertson praises All Blacks' balanced squad ahead of England test

Scott Robertson praises All Blacks' balanced squad ahead of England test

Reuters
New Zealand coach Scott Robertson
New Zealand coach Scott RobertsonKim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
All Blacks coach Scott Robertson is confident his team will be ready for Saturday's clash with England at Twickenham after a side featuring a mix of youth and experience eased to victory over Japan in Yokohama on Saturday.

The visitors ran in 10 tries, eight of which came in the first half, in a 64-19 win using a makeshift team that featured several debutants and players returning from injury in preparation for a series of tough tests over the coming month.

"A couple of (these) guys will be starting next week, it gives them valuable game time," Robertson said of his likely lineup to face Steve Borthwick's side. "A couple of guys coming back from injury came in.

"I think it's a really good, balanced squad. We've got a hell of a group over in the UK waiting for us. You'll see a few faces out there."

New Zealand face England on Saturday before taking on Ireland, France and Italy in successive weeks in November, with Robertson bullish about the quality of the squad he will have available.

The All Blacks saw off Japan despite the absence of captain Ardie Savea and backs Will Jordan, Beauden Barrett and Jordie Barrett, who are expected to return for the meeting with England having travelled ahead of the rest of the squad.

New Zealand and England have already met twice this year, with the All Blacks shading both tests in Dunedin and Auckland.

"I think the step coming to Japan before going to Europe, here having the 10 days is just ideal because we've got those two groups, you've got to go trust them," Robertson said.

"Bring TJ (Perenara) on and Sam Cane off – it's about having the blend of both (youth and experience).

"And the guys have been in the group for a long time so they know and they're ready, sometimes you've just got to give them a chance."

Mentions
Rugby UnionNew Zealand
