Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Horse racing
  3. Sierra Leone overcomes Kentucky Derby disappointment after winning Breeders' Cup Classic

Sierra Leone overcomes Kentucky Derby disappointment after winning Breeders' Cup Classic

AFP
Jockey Flavien Prat celebrates in confetti glory as Sierra Leone wins the Breeders' Cup Classic
Jockey Flavien Prat celebrates in confetti glory as Sierra Leone wins the Breeders' Cup ClassicGetty Images via AFP / Orlando Ramirez
Sierra Leone rallied past Fierceness, the 5-2 favourite, in the final stretch to win the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic on November 1.

The colt trained by Chad Brown had been pipped at the wire by Mystik Dan at Churchill Downs in May but finished off his three-year-old season in style at Del Mar in California.

"The Kentucky Derby was a tough moment for everybody involved because you never know when you're going to get there again," Brown said. "For him to redeem himself and close out the year as probably the best three-year-old in a very deep division, I couldn't be more happy for this horse.

"He really deserves it."

Japan's Forever Young was third while European hopeful City of Troy struggled in his first race on dirt and left Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien still seeking a Classic win after 18 attempts.

Japanese hope Derma Sotogake took the early lead shadowed by Forever Young as they set a blazing pace.

Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and winner of the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last year, went off as the betting favourite and was piloted to the front by jockey John Velazquez in the final turn.

But Sierra Leone, ridden by Flavien Prat, broke from the pack to secure his first win since the Blue Grass Stakes in April.

Prat said the fast pace benefitted his mount.

"When I rode him (before), we never had pace," Prat said. "He comes from behind, so he never had a chance. Today the pace was good and he was able to show his talent."

The outcome oddly gave City of Troy owners Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith a chance to celebrate - as members of the Sierra Leone ownership group.

But it was a bitter blow for O'Brien, just a day after he saddled winners in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Juvenile Turf to equal D. Wayne Lukas's record of 20 Breeders' Cup winners as a trainer.

City of Troy had established himself as the world's top turf horse, rebounding from a 2000 Guineas flop with wins this year in the Derby, the Eclipse and the International Stakes at York.

Sired by US Triple Crown winner Justify, he also had the pedigree to excel on dirt but never established himself in the race.

"They went so hard and he just couldn't get going," City of Troy jockey Ryan Moore said.

Added O'Brien: "The race was over at the start."

Mentions
American SportsHorse racingMystik DanSierra LeoneForever YoungCity Of TroyDerma SotogakeFiercenessJustify
Related Articles
Frankie Dettori reverses retirement decision and says he will race in US
Grand National to reduce number of runners in bid to improve safety
Horse racing
Jenson Button ready to rumble with NASCAR at Le Mans
Protester runs onto track as 31 arrested over Epsom Derby disruption
Auguste Rodin wins Epsom Derby for trainer Aidan O'Brien as Frankie Dettori misses out
Churchill Downs to suspend racing amid safety review
Churchill Downs announces measures to improve horse safety
Lord Miles scratched from Kentucky Derby as trainer suspended
Protesters attempt to disrupt Scottish Grand National, 25 arrested
Most Read
Barcelona looking to continue LaLiga domination in Catalan derby with Espanyol
Football Tracker: AC Milan battle past Monza, Dortmund end Leipzig unbeaten start
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Tennis Tracker: Paolini and Sabalenka win in Riyadh, Humbert into Paris final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings