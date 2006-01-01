EXCLUSIVE: How Darmstadt's Braydon Manu found strength in injury and spiritual growth

The ecstasy of promotion to the Bundesliga echoed through the streets of Darmstadt in 2023. Six years of toiling in the lower tiers had finally culminated in a triumphant return to the German top flight, and as the celebrations reached their crescendo, one man's goal stood out as a beacon of faith and determination.

Braydon Manu's well-taken finish, his seventh of the season, proved pivotal in Darmstadt's come-from-behind victory over Karlsruher, a result that further cemented their grip on the coveted top spot.

But it was the winger's celebration that truly captured the hearts and minds of the jubilant faithful.

As the euphoria of the goal washed over him, Manu seized the opportunity to deliver a profound message, unveiling an inscription on his undershirt that read 'Bodam ma Yesu' - an Akan phrase translating to 'Be Crazy for Christ.'

In that moment, the goal transcended mere sporting achievement, becoming a testament to the staunch faith that had guided Manu's journey.

Born into a Christian household, Manu's appreciation for his religion was destined to deepen, his spiritual connection fortifying his resolve as he pursued his dreams.

Like every other player born on German soil, the allure of the Bundesliga burned bright, and now, with Darmstadt's promotion secured ahead of the 2023/24 season, that long-cherished ambition had become a reality.

Rediscovery in adversity

The dream he had chased for so long was finally within reach, but fate had other plans. Manu had featured in the first two games of Darmstadt's return to the top flight, basking in the glory of his hard-earned ascent to the Bundesliga. But then, disaster struck, a cruel twist of fate that would test the depths of his resolve.

For 24 agonising games, Manu was confined to the sidelines, his ambitions curtailed by the cruelty of injury. Just as he thought he had emerged from that dark tunnel, another setback awaited, limiting him to a mere two appearances before the season's curtain fell.

In the end, his Bundesliga debut campaign amounted to a meagre four outings, a cruel mockery of the dreams he had harboured for so long.

"Well, of course, as usual, some of us do plan, but our plan is nothing but plans, the plan is from God," the German-born Ghanaian shared in an exclusive interview with Flashscore, his voice tinted with a mix of sadness and acceptance.

"I was really sad that the season ended that way because it was the first time we went up with Darmstadt to play in the Bundesliga. I did my part to be there, and the injuries got me, so I didn't play that much."

Manu's recent seasons in numbers Flashscore

Manu's words carried the weight of a man grappling with the harsh realities of a footballer's life, where dreams can be shattered in an instant, and resilience is forged in the fires of adversity.

"I just played four games, so far as a footballer, it was the worst part of my career, but as a human being, I grew a lot because I get much more comfortable, much deeper with my faith," he added, revealing the reflective spiritual journey that had unfolded amidst the darkness.

In his darkest moments, when the loneliness of rehabilitation threatened to consume him, Manu found solace in rediscovering himself, his faith growing stronger with each passing day.

"There were times you are mostly alone, so then you try, in order to try, I did things like reading the Bible because you have so much to do, so you forget some things, but that time I had just gone through rehab, so I can focus on myself and reading the Bible, the gospel about the lovely God."

With time on his hands, Manu embarked on a new venture, a podcast that would allow him to interact with people from all walks of life, seeking to understand the varying perspectives that shape human existence.

"After the injury, I had some great testimonies in my life where I said okay, I have to look because I was speaking to God like if football right now is not the way or I can represent you tell me something, how I can represent you," he explained, his voice carrying the weight of a man on a deep spiritual journey.

As the conversation turned to the often-overlooked mental health battles that plague the beautiful game, Manu's words carried a sense of urgency, a call for greater openness and understanding.

"I think we have to speak up. Often when you speak, mostly people will see you as weak or something. Especially having a lot of money, people will say you have to be strong, look at how much money you've got, but at the end of the day, we are all human beings, so we have to speak about the dark side of football," he implored, echoing the sentiments of those who have bravely shared their struggles, like Dele Alli and Richarlison.

Manu in action for Darmstadt AFP

Episode with Ghana

In a twist of fate that defied all expectations, Braydon Manu found himself thrust into the world of international football, his Ghanaian roots beckoning him to the Black Stars' fold. Born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, the winger's eligibility to represent the West African nation had long been a tantalising prospect, but it was a late call-up from Charles Akonnor in 2021 that set his remarkable journey in motion.

At the time, Manu's club form hardly warranted such recognition - he had played just two games in the ongoing 2. Bundesliga season, with a solitary goal to his name. Yet, the universe had conspired to open a door that few could have foreseen.

"I was really surprised at that time because I played in the Turkey league where I played really well and then I came to Darmstadt where I played the third game of the season," Manu recalled, his voice still tinged with a sense of disbelief.

"The first two games because it was during Covid-19, so I was in quarantine, so I couldn't play, but the third game I played, I scored, and I think the time before Darmstadt and in Darmstadt, this was the time where I get this call up because they've seen me before," he added, painting a picture of a meteoric rise that seemed almost otherworldly.

The call from Bernhard Lippert, the team's technical director, was a moment engraved into Manu's memory forever, a turning point that would open his eyes to a world he had only glimpsed from afar. "It was surprising because I had so many emotions. I cannot even write words for this situation because it was such a big thing," he reminisced, the gravity of the moment still palpable in his words.

Manu joined the Black Stars for their decisive World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, a whirlwind introduction to the fabric of Ghanaian culture that would leave an indelible mark on his soul. "It was nice because it was really good, positive energy, the players and everybody's laughing, and you see they're playing football with joy, and it was crazy," he marvelled, his eyes alight with the memories of an experience he will forever relish.

"Lots of music, you cannot compare to Germany, it's totally two different worlds. I saw for myself that I fit better in that world in Ghana with the mentality, not taking everything too seriously, but when you have to be serious, then you are serious. But everything else, go with the flow, don't think so much," Manu added.

One of the most vivid memories from his time with the Black Stars was his initiation into the team's traditions, a rite of passage that would forever cement his connection to the Ghanaian spirit. "I think it was the first time when I had to dance, you know you have to dance every time when you're the first time in the national team, I think this was my fondest memory," he recalled as his face lit up with a sense of pride and belonging.

Since then, Manu's path has taken him on a different journey, but the allure of the Black Stars remains ever-present. "I'm ready, I'm hoping that when I start playing again and when I prove myself, that they know they have a good Ghanaian player outside of Ghana," he asserted.

As he navigates the twists and turns of his career, Manu's journey stands as a powerful reminder of the inextricable link between faith, perseverance, and the realization of one's aspirations.