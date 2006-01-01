Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. AFC Champions League
  4. I don't care about individual records anymore, says Cristiano Ronaldo

I don't care about individual records anymore, says Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo celebrating a goal for Al Nassr
Ronaldo celebrating a goal for Al NassrREUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed
Cristiano Ronaldo (39) insists he is focused on being the perfect team member at Saudi side Al Nassr rather than collecting more individual accolades in the twilight of his career.

The forward, who has won the Ballon d'Or award five times, scored in Al Nassr's 2-1 win over Al Rayyan of Qatar in their AFC Champions League Group B match on Monday.

It was the club's fourth successive victory in all competitions under new coach Stefano Pioli, who replaced Luis Castro last month.

"It was a strong and difficult match like all the matches in the AFC Champions League, but the most important thing is that we created many chances and defended well to prevent the opponent from creating easy chances," Ronaldo told a press conference.

"It is not important anymore whether I am the best or not, I no longer care about that. It is good for a player to score goals, but for me it is better for the team to win.

"I am used to breaking records and I no longer look for them. The most important thing for me now is to enjoy and help Al Nassr and my teammates to win."

Ronaldo became the top scorer in a single season in the Saudi Pro League last May with 35 goals.

The Portugal captain also scored his 901st career goal in a 2-1 win over Scotland in the Nations League last month.

"My goal against Al Rayyan was different and important because my father would have been happy with it if he was alive, as today (yesterday) is his birthday," the former Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United forward added.

Mentions
FootballAFC Champions LeagueCristiano RonaldoAl Nassr
Related Articles
Riyad Mahrez strikes to keep Al Ahli perfect in Asian Champions League
Former Milan boss Stefano Pioli announced as new manager of Ronaldo's Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr part ways with coach Luis Castro
Show more
Football
European Highlights: Champions League returns with blockbuster second round of fixtures
Southampton debacle leaves promoted trio winless, but all is not lost
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Liverpool and Man Utd track Bremer as Arsenal hatch Vlahovic plan
Spanish sports minister anticipates 'severe' sanctions for Madrid derby incidents
Premier League Player of the Week: Palmer puts on a show for Chelsea
Premier League Team of the Week: Kulusevski and Saka stand out
Continuity is key for Inter to repeat success, says Simone Inzaghi ahead of Red Star clash
Fulham's Raul Jimenez a man reborn four years on from horror head injury
Pep Guardiola promises strong Man City side in Slovan Champions League tie
Most Read
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
Dembele dropped for Arsenal clash for the good of PSG team, says Luis Enrique
Hansi Flick to field Barcelona's first-choice players against Young Boys
Cameroon FA chief Samuel Eto'o faces six-month ban by FIFA for misconduct

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings