Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League

The wait is over, one year on, Neymar (32) is back on the pitch. The Brazilian came on in the second half of Al Hilal's match against Al Ain on Monday in the Asian Champions League.

Neymar's long-awaited return came in the 77th minute as he came on in place of Nasser Al Dawsari just after Al Hilal had taken a 5-3 lead.

The Brazilian almost scored in one of his first moves, with a left-footed cross. The match finished with Al Hilal winning 5-4.

Neymar hadn't played since October 17th, 2023, when he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Brazil's World Cup qualifying defeat to Uruguay in Montevideo. The star underwent surgery to correct the problem and had a long recovery.

Neymar in the warm-up for Al-Ain vs Al-Hilal Al Hilal

Neymar's last game for Al Hilal was on October 3rd last year, in a 3-0 win over Iran's Nassaji Mazandaran, also in the Asian Champions League. It was in that match that the Brazilian scored his only goal for the Saudi club.

National team on the radar

This Monday's game should be one of Neymar's few before the Brazilian national team's next meeting for the qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay in November.

This is because the striker is not registered in the Saudi League, so he can only play in the Champions League and the Saudi King's Cup until December 2024.

The game against Uruguay was Neymar's last before his injury Vítor Silva/CBF

Dorival Junior is expected to announce his squad on November 1st. Until then, Neymar can only play in the King's Cup match between Al Taee and Al Hilal on October 29th.

To be in the final squad, however, the player needs to be on Dorival's shortlist, which will be sent to the clubs by October 27th.

Between the final call-up and the Selecao's matches in November, Neymar also has the chance to play against Esteghlal in Iran on November 4th in the AFC Champions League.