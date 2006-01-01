Advertisement
  Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Burundi win

Burkina Faso book place at 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals with Burundi win

Burkina Faso's supporters cheer during the match against Burundi on October 10th
Burkina Faso's supporters cheer during the match against Burundi on October 10thIssouf Sanogo / AFP
Burkina Faso became the first team to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations finals, joining hosts Morocco in the 24-team tournament following a 2-0 win in Burundi on Sunday.

A goal from Mohamed Konate and Bertrand Traore's penalty took Burkina Faso to 10 points from four games in Group L and ensured they would not finish outside the top two.

Senegal are in second place with seven points from three matches and will also qualify if they win away to Malawi on Tuesday. Burundi have three points from four games and Malawi none from three.

The top two in the 12 qualification pools advance to the finals that will be played from December 21st next year to January 18th, 2026, bar Morocco's Group B where one other team will qualify.

Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho are the other teams in that section.

Follow the AFCON qualifiers here.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsBurundiBurkina FasoAfrican football
