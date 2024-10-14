Advertisement
Cameroon seal Africa Cup of Nations finals place with narrow Kenya win

Cameroon also beat Kenya on Friday
Cameroon also beat Kenya on FridayČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Michael Productions
Five-time winners Cameroon have qualified for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals with a 1-0 victory over Kenya on Monday where Boris Enow scored the only goal of the game in neutral Kampala.

Enow scored with a low free kick from just outside the box as Cameroon dominated the contest and did enough to win in the absence of their federation president Samuel Eto’o, who is serving a six-month stadium ban by world governing body FIFA.

The victory moves Cameroon to 10 points from four games in the pool and ensures they cannot finish outside of the top two, which is enough to secure a place at the finals in Morocco.

They join the hosts and Burkina Faso as confirmed in the 24-team field.

Algeria could also qualify later on Monday when they play Togo in Lome. Victory will guarantee Algeria a place at the finals but a draw could be enough too depending on the result between Liberia and Equatorial Guinea in Lome.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore
Mentions
African footballKenyaFootballAfrica Cup of NationsBoris EnowCameroonKenya
