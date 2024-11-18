Advertisement
Chukwueze ends 14-month Nigeria goal drought as Simon equals Okocha’s record

Shina Oludare
Samuel Chukwueze scored in Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Rwanda
Samuel Chukwueze scored in Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Rwanda
Samuel Chukwueze (25) ended his international goal drought during Nigeria's 2-1 loss to Rwanda in Monday's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying match. 

After a 14-month goal drought, the AC Milan's winger put an end to his slump at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, putting an end to his long wait for a goal with the Super Eagles.

Chukwueze replaced Kelechi Iheanacho at the start of the second half and made an immediate impact, putting Nigeria ahead 13 minutes after his introduction. 

He drilled the ball past the stranded goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, following an assist from Frank Onyeka, to give Augustine Eguavoen’s side the lead.

His last goal for the three-time African kings came on September 10, 2023, during a 6-0 demolition of Sao Tome and Principe in an AFCON qualifier held in Uyo. 

Despite Chukwueze’s goal, Nigeria ended up on the losing side as Rwanda fought back to secure all three points. The East Africans responded with goals from Zira defender Ange Mutsinzi and Innocent Nshuti, sealing an away victory.

Notwithstanding the result, Amavubi failed to qualify for Morocco 2025, as Benin secured the second qualifying spot following a goalless draw against Libya at the Tripoli International Stadium.

In a related development, Moses Simon reached a significant milestone by equaling Jay-Jay Okocha’s record of 73 international caps. The France-based player, who was named in the starting lineup, is now tied for ninth place among the most-capped players in Super Eagles history.

After representing the country at the U-20 level, he made his Super Eagles debut on March 25th, 2015, during an international friendly against Uganda, coming on as a substitute for Anthony Ujah in the 59th minute.

Nigeria will now turn their attention to qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Their next challenge will be an away match against Rwanda on March 16, 2025.

Author
AuthorFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsSamuel ChukwuezeMoses SimonNigeriaRwandaAfrican footballNigeria
