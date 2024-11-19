Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Ghanaians should give Otto Addo another opportunity, says Laryea Kingston

Ghanaians should give Otto Addo another opportunity, says Laryea Kingston

Owuraku Ampofo
Ghana coach Otto Addo is under pressure following the AFCON disaster
Ghana coach Otto Addo is under pressure following the AFCON disasterKhaled Desouki / AFP
Former Ghana international Laryea Kingston (44) believes that Black Stars coach Otto Addo (49) deserves more time to turn the team's fortunes around, despite their failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Addo was reappointed in March 2024, taking over from Chris Hughton on a permanent basis with a three-year contract that includes an option for a two-year extension.

However, after just eight months in charge, pressure is mounting on the 49-year-old coach, who has overseen Ghana’s worst-ever AFCON qualifying campaign, failing to secure a single victory. The four-time AFCON champions finished bottom of Group F, which included Sudan, Angola, and Niger.

Ghanaians have endured a challenging three months, witnessing their national team lose at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for the first time in two decades. As a result, Ghana will not participate in AFCON for the first time since 2004.

Despite this setback, Kingston, who earned over 40 caps for Ghana, remains confident that Addo needs more time to make necessary improvements. 

“For me at the moment, we shouldn't change anything,” Kingston stated in an interview with Flashscore.

“I think Otto is even disappointed in himself. And I believe by now he's trying to ask himself questions about what really happened and what he can do to improve it.”

While the AFCON qualifiers have been rough, Ghana's contrasting performance in the World Cup qualifiers offers hope for the future. Back-to-back victories against Mali and the Central African Republic have propelled Ghana to joint top of Group I alongside Comoros, with nine points after four matches.

Kingston warns against making hasty changes to the coaching staff: “If we change the coach and the technical team and bring new faces, it will be a disaster.

"I think we should allow him to at least finish the World Cup qualifiers - who knows? Maybe he can qualify. And then after that, we make a decision as a country. So we should give him another opportunity.”

Reflecting on his own experience in 2004 when Ghana failed to qualify for AFCON, Kingston recalls being part of a new generation of players tasked with restoring pride in the national team. His cohort quickly responded by qualifying for the 2006 World Cup - a feat he believes the current squad is capable of achieving as well. 

“After we did not qualify for the AFCON the whole country was not happy and a new team was built. I was lucky enough to join the new squad that the FA decided to build,” he recalled.

“I found myself with a lot of amazing footballers, footballers that are ready, footballers that mentally they are very strong out there because it wasn't easy at all but we have players that they wanted to die for their nation, they gave their all.

“There were unfamiliar faces but once we found our rhythm, we started enjoying football again, and so did the country.

"It was a similar situation like now but the structures put in place by Kwasi Nyantaki, Fred Pappoe, Randy Abbey, and Owoahene Acheampong to start something new helped,” he added.

Ghana will not be back in action until next March when they face Chad and Madagascar in World Cup qualifiers.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association is expected to meet on Wednesday to discuss the failure to qualify for AFCON and evaluate Addo’s future with the team.

Author
AuthorFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsLaryea KingstonOtto AddoGhanaAfrican footballGhana
Related Articles
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Five nations book AFCON finals berths as Ghana are handed a lifeline
Show more
Football
Botswana, Mozambique and Tanzania claim last available spots for AFCON finals
Vieira reportedly set to replace sacked Gilardino as Genoa manager
Updated
Japan continue to cruise in World Cup qualifying, Saudi Arabia and South Korea stumble
Updated
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases
Updated
Kane full of pride as statue of him is unveiled at boyhood club in London
Flashback: Remembering the day that Pele scored his 1,000th career goal
Morgan Rogers follows up England debut with new long-term Aston Villa contract
Bayern's Palhinha ruled out for several weeks after picking up injury on international duty
Angel Di Maria beginning coaching courses as he plans for life after playing career
Most Read
Benin and Sudan book AFCON finals spots as Ghana, Nigeria and Tunisia all lose
Troost-Ekong out as Lookman & Hakimi make African Player of the Year final shortlist
Federer writes emotional letter to Nadal ahead of the Spaniard's retirement
Pitch invader disrupts China-Japan qualifier as tension between nations increases

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings