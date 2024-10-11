How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors

The second return of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana (28) to Uganda has come with a price for East African fans, who were anticipating watching the Cameroon star in action again against Kenya.

Flashscore can exclusively report that the Harambee Stars matchday four fixture of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier will be played behind closed doors. The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) first confirmed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The statement read in part: “The first leg of the double-header is scheduled for Friday, October 11, 2024, at Japoma Stadium in Douala, Cameroon, followed by the return leg on Monday, October 14, 2024, at Mandela National Stadium in Uganda. The second match in Kampala will be played behind closed doors.”

The doubleheader against the Indomitable Lions comes with Kenya topping Group J on four points, the same number as Cameroon, while Zimbabwe are third on two points and Namibia last without a single point.

With Kenya seeking to cement their top spot and inch closer to qualifying for the 35th edition of the AFCON finals in Morocco, the latest development of playing without fans in the decisive contest has caught many unawares.

FKF explains the decision

Kenya has been forced to play their home matches away from home following the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to order the closure of Nyayo Stadium for renovation work ahead of the co-hosting of the 2025 African Nations Championships (CHAN) and the 2027 AFCON.

Already, CAF have announced the CECAFA Zone will have four teams participating in the CHAN competition with Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania confirmed as hosts for the competition slated for February 1st to 28th, 2025.

A top FKF official, who did not want to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, has confirmed to Flashscore that the support that was offered to Onana when Cameroon played Zimbabwe in their matchday two fixture at Mandela Stadium on September 10th, played a huge part in the decision to have the Kenya game played behind closed doors.

“As FKF, we need to hire services of security, including stewards and this is close to Ksh3 million, this is very expensive for the federation to cater for hence the decision to play behind closed doors,” the FKF source told Flashscore.

“Again, after doing all these (paying for security arrangements to have the fans attend), we have received information that many of the Ugandan fans are planning to attend and support Cameroon because of Onana just like was the case against Zimbabwe.

“Is that possible? We are the home team so we better play without fans. It is not practical to pay all the amount (which is very expensive) for security purposes and then Cameroon play against us as if they are the home team because of the support they will receive from Ugandans.

“We have already notified CAF on the same and they have agreed the AFCON game will be played without the fans.”

Asked whether Kenyan fans will be allowed in, the source said: “It will be played behind closed doors, no fans will be allowed to attend, so if there is any Kenyan planning to attend, we are sorry. Only match officials, the teams, and medical staff will be allowed into Mandela Stadium.”

During the Cameroon fixture against the Warriors which ended in a 0-0 draw, Uganda fans thronged Mandela Stadium in large numbers and threw their support behind Onana and Cameroon. At the final whistle, the former Ajax goalkeeper had a difficult time leaving the match venue.

As if that was not enough, there were plenty of United shirts in the stands as the Red Devils star kept a clean sheet against the Warriors, just three days after they had beaten Namibia 1-0 in their Group J opener at Roumde Adjia Stadium on September 7th.

Onana had earlier caused a scene as the Cameroon team arrived at Entebbe International Airport with even airport staff and security wanting photographs. After the game, Onana had to be whisked away from Namboole and didn’t travel with the team bus as the hundreds of fans were waiting to get near the Premier League star.

Uganda’s security personnel had a difficult time dispersing the excited crowd and allowing Onana’s hired Toyota Premio to leave Namboole straight to the airport.

Olunga returns to Kenya squad, Omalla dropped

Kenya coach Engin Firat FKF Media

Meanwhile, Kenya head coach Engin Firat named his 28-man provisional squad for the double-header with lead striker Michael Olunga making a return while former Gor Mahia striker Benson Omalla was overlooked.

The towering Olunga, who features for Al Duhail SC in the Qatar Stars League, had missed the opening two qualifiers owing to a knee injury. However, he has recovered from the setback and featured for the Red Knights in the league managing to score two goals from three matches.

However, Omalla, who recently signed for Lebanon outfit Al Safa FC, is the main omission from the last squad that played against Zimbabwe and Namibia. Omalla, who was the FKF Premier League top scorer from last season with 19 goals, came in as a substitute in the 2-1 win against the Brave Warriors.

Among the local-based players included are Gor Mahia’s quintet of Sylvester Owino, Alphonce Omija, Geoffrey Ochieng, Rooney Onyango, and Austine Odhiambo. Bandari’s Byrne Omondi and Ulinzi’s Boniface Muchiri also made the team.

Notably, Tusker FC midfielder David Odoyo received his first senior national team call-up, while AFC Leopards’ Sydney Lokale returned to the fold after a prolonged absence.

Apart from Olunga, other foreign-based players include defender Daniel Anyembe, Johnstone Omurwa, Alfred Scriven, Eric Ouma of Rakow, and Richard Odada, who plies his trade with Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership.

Kenya’s provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Richards Bay FC), Patrick Matasi (Kenya Police), Byrne Omondi (Bandari).

Defenders: Alphonce Omija (Gor Mahia), Daniel Anyembe (Viborg), Amos Nondi (Ararat), Sylvester Owino (Gor Mahia), Johnstone Omurwa (Abha), Collins Sichenje (Vojvodina), Joseph Okumu (Reims), Geoffrey Ochieng (Gor Mahia), Eric Ouma (Rakow).

Midfielders: David Odoyo (Tusker), Chrispine Erambo (Tusker), Richard Odada (Dundee United), John Ochieng (Zanaco), Timothy Ouma (Elfsborg), Anthony Akumu (Kheybar), Duke Abuya (Yanga), Ronney Onyango (Gor Mahia), Austine Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Boniface Muchiri (Ulinzi Stars).

Forwards: John Avire (El Sekka El Hadid), Michael Olunga (Duhail-Oman), Jonah Ayunga (St. Mirren-Scotland), Adam Wilson (New Saints), Sydney Lokale (AFC Leopards), Alfred Scriven (Bryne FK).