Mahrez in amongst the goals as Algeria finish qualifiers in style

Riyad Mahrez (33) was back among the goals for Algeria on Sunday as they completed their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with a 5-1 home thrashing of Liberia on Sunday.

Mahrez had not scored for his country in his previous seven outings including their calamitous early exit from the last Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast at the start of the year.

But he contributed the second goal as Algeria fought back after conceding early to register an easy win and finish their Group E campaign with five wins and a draw for a runaway 16-point haul at the top of the standings.

AFCON Group E standings Flashscore

They ended eight points ahead of Equatorial Guinea, who lost 3-0 to Togo at the same time but still qualify in second place.

The qualifiers for the 2025 finals, which Morocco is hosting from December 21st, 2025 to January 18th, 2026, will be completed on Monday and Tuesday.

There are five places up for grabs in the 24-team field with 19 countries already qualified for the tournament.

Check out all the action from the AFCON qualifiers with Flashscore.