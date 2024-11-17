Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Mahrez in amongst the goals as Algeria finish qualifiers in style

Mahrez in amongst the goals as Algeria finish qualifiers in style

Reuters
Riyad Mahrez in action for Algeria earlier in qualifying
Riyad Mahrez in action for Algeria earlier in qualifyingAPP/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Riyad Mahrez (33) was back among the goals for Algeria on Sunday as they completed their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with a 5-1 home thrashing of Liberia on Sunday.

Mahrez had not scored for his country in his previous seven outings including their calamitous early exit from the last Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast at the start of the year.

But he contributed the second goal as Algeria fought back after conceding early to register an easy win and finish their Group E campaign with five wins and a draw for a runaway 16-point haul at the top of the standings.

AFCON Group E standings
AFCON Group E standingsFlashscore

They ended eight points ahead of Equatorial Guinea, who lost 3-0 to Togo at the same time but still qualify in second place.

The qualifiers for the 2025 finals, which Morocco is hosting from December 21st, 2025 to January 18th, 2026, will be completed on Monday and Tuesday.

There are five places up for grabs in the 24-team field with 19 countries already qualified for the tournament.

Check out all the action from the AFCON qualifiers with Flashscore.

Mentions
Africa Cup of NationsFootballRiyad MahrezAlgeriaLiberiaEquatorial GuineaTogoMoroccoAfrican football
Related Articles
AFCON 2025 permutations: What Rwanda, Benin & Libya have to do to join Nigeria and qualify
EXCLUSIVE: Onsika labels Firat ‘a huge failure’ and should be fired for AFCON miss
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Show more
Football
Carsley hands over in style to England's new boss Tuchel after Ireland rout
Erling Haaland nets hat-trick as five-star Norway thrash Kazakhstan
Five-star England thrash 10-man Ireland to earn Nations League promotion
Slovenia score late on to spoil Austria's Nations League promotion party
Greece miss out on automatic Nations League promotion despite win in Finland
Poland's Zielinski defends decision to take picture with Ronaldo following Portugal defeat
'You never know what to expect here': Lukas Budinsky on football in Kazakhstan
Neymar reportedly closing in on move back to boyhood club Santos
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Most Read
Weghorst criticised for goal celebration soon after collapse of Hungary coach
Four more countries book AFCON 2025 finals berths, Ghana & Kenya eliminated
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Netherlands' Van Dijk praises Hungary for continuing match despite Szalai falling ill

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings