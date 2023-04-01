AFCON 2023: One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics

Equatorial Guinea celebrate one of their goals against Ivory Coast

Equatorial Guinea's team at the Africa Cup of Nations have been promised a one million euro bonus after their upset 4-0 win over hosts Ivory Coast on Monday that ensured them top place in Group A, the country's president said on Tuesday.

A public holiday was also declared after unfancied Equatorial Guinea humiliated the Ivorians in Abidjan to finish ahead of heavyweight contenders Nigeria and the host nation.

A government statement said Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing ruler, had watched excitedly as the team won.

His son Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue promised a further 50,000 euros to the squad for every goal scored against the Ivorians, adding 200,000 to their windfall.

The West African country of around 1.5 million people has had only two presidents since independence from Spain in 1968. Obiang ousted his uncle Francisco Macias Nguema in a coup in 1979 and has been accused by critics of amassing great personal wealth despite doing little to drag the country out of poverty.