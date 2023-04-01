AFCON 2023: One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
One million euro bonus for Equatorial Guinea after AFCON heroics
Equatorial Guinea celebrate one of their goals against Ivory Coast
Equatorial Guinea celebrate one of their goals against Ivory Coast
AFP
Equatorial Guinea's team at the Africa Cup of Nations have been promised a one million euro bonus after their upset 4-0 win over hosts Ivory Coast on Monday that ensured them top place in Group A, the country's president said on Tuesday.

A public holiday was also declared after unfancied Equatorial Guinea humiliated the Ivorians in Abidjan to finish ahead of heavyweight contenders Nigeria and the host nation.

A government statement said Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, the world's longest-standing ruler, had watched excitedly as the team won.

His son Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue promised a further 50,000 euros to the squad for every goal scored against the Ivorians, adding 200,000 to their windfall.

The West African country of around 1.5 million people has had only two presidents since independence from Spain in 1968. Obiang ousted his uncle Francisco Macias Nguema in a coup in 1979 and has been accused by critics of amassing great personal wealth despite doing little to drag the country out of poverty.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsEquatorial GuineaIvory CoastNigeriaAfrican football
Related Articles
Guinea Bissau target first Cup of Nations victory in tough test against hosts
Sadiq latest Nigeria injury casualty ahead of AFCON, replaced by Onuachu
From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants
Show more
Football
Lion-hearted Cameroon produce stunning late show to down Gambia and secure knockout spot
Spanish FA files complaint over Real Madrid VAR audio leak
Senegal march to top of Group C with comfortable win over already-qualified Guinea
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Mourinho and Dybala to reunite? Casemiro linked with Saudi switch
Stimac bemoans lack of strikers after India suffer worst Asian Cup showing in 40 years
Palestine seal historic Asian Cup last-16 spots with victory as Iran win Group C
Al Nassr postpone China friendlies as Ronaldo injured before Inter Miami clash
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
Updated
West Ham agree loan for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Phillips set for West Ham loan move, Bayern's Trippier bid rejected
Ghana all but out of tournament after stunning Mozambique fightback
Martinez leaves it late as Inter win third-straight Supercoppa
Australia's Mitchell Duke to miss Uzbekistan game with injury, says coach Arnold

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings