Rigobert Song leaves role as Cameroon coach after contract expires

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Africa Cup of Nations
  4. Rigobert Song leaves role as Cameroon coach after contract expires
Rigobert Song leaves role as Cameroon coach after contract expires
Song has left after two years
Song has left after two years
Reuters
The Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot) will not renew coach Rigobert Song's contract, which expired on Wednesday, ending his two-year stay at the helm, officials confirmed.

Song, who won 137 caps with Cameroon as a player, led the side to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they beat Brazil but exited in the first round.

He could only guide the side to the last-16 at the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Ivory Coast, beaten by eventual finalists Nigeria.

Today the Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation notified the members of the Indomitable Lions staff of the end of their contract to manage Cameroon's Senior Men's National Team,” Fecafoot said in a statement.

In the next few days, the details of the recruitment process for a new Indomitable Lions coaching staff will be announced.”

Mentions
African footballFootballAfrica Cup of NationsSong RigobertCameroon
Related Articles
Rigobert Song and Cameroon aim to get better of Nigeria again at AFCON
Cameroon coach Rigobert Song denies new rift with Andre Onana
The Forgotten Game: Why the AFCON third-place playoff lacks meaning
Show more
Football
Wolves secure FA Cup quarter-final spot with tight win over Brighton
Liverpool's Jayden Danns at the double to down Southampton and set up Man United clash
Late Casemiro header sends Manchester United past Forest and into last eight of FA Cup
Irresistible Inter Milan continue charge towards title with thumping victory over Atalanta
Conor Gallagher seals Chelsea win in entertaining FA Cup tie with Leeds
World champions Spain beat France to win Women's Nations League
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United face potential Liverpool clash
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
PFA chief believes football's congested schedule 'killing product'
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United face potential Liverpool clash
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe
Derby Week: The battle of Istanbul's big three is also a duel of Europe versus Asia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings