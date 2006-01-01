Advertisement
  4. Tunisia sack coach Benzarti after shock AFCON qualifying defeat

Faouzi Benzarti
Faouzi BenzartiReuters / Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Tunisia have fired manager Faouzi Benzarti (74) three months after appointing the veteran following a shock home defeat by the tiny Comoros Islands in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier earlier this month, the football federation said on Tuesday.

Benzarti was in his fourth spell as coach of Tunisia, who remain top of Group A despite taking one point from back-to-back games against the Comoros. They lost at home on October 11th and drew 1-1 away four days later with the Indian Ocean islanders.

The home defeat was Tunisia's first in a qualifier since Botswana upset them in 2010, also in Cup of Nations qualification.

Tunisia's recent results
Tunisia's recent resultsFlashscore

Benzarti took over in September at the start of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and his team won the opening two group matches against Madagascar and the Gambia. He had previous stints as Tunisia coach in 1994, 2010 and 2018.

Tunisia complete their qualifiers with return matches against Gambia and Madagascar next month and if they finish in the top two places in Group A they will secure a record-extending 17th successive Cup of Nations finals appearance.

Mentions
FootballAfrica Cup of NationsTunisiaAfrican football
