Bayern sack CEO Kahn and sports director Salihamidzic after winning Bundesliga title

Bayern Munich's former chief executive officer Oliver Kahn
Bayern Munich's former chief executive officer Oliver Kahn
Reuters
Bayern Munich have parted ways with club CEO Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic only minutes after they snatched their 11th straight Bundesliga title on the last matchday on Saturday, the club said.

Kahn, who took over the position in 2021 succeeding Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, will be replaced by Jan-Christian Dreesen with immediate effect, the club said in a statement.

"It was a difficult decision to part ways with Oliver but we came to the conclusion that based on the overall development a restaffing of the top position in the board," Bayern said.

Former Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic
Reuters

Bayern beat Cologne 2-1 thanks to an 89th-minute winner from Jamal Musiala and benefited from Borussia Dortmund's 2-2 draw to win the title on goal difference.

They were eliminated from the German Cup and the Champions League in the last eight despite changing coaches in late March with Thomas Tuchel taking over from Julian Nagelsmann in a surprise move.

