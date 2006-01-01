Advertisement
  4. Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen sign forward Martin Terrier from Rennes

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen sign forward Martin Terrier from Rennes

Terrier spent four seasons at Rennes
Bayer Leverkusen have signed French forward Martin Terrier (27) from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais on a five-year contract, the Bundesliga club said.

He joins the Bundesliga champions after four seasons with Rennes.

While financial details were not disclosed, German media reported that the deal was worth around 22 million euros ($24 million). Terrier has made a combined 202 league appearances for Lille, Strasbourg, Lyon and Rennes, scoring 60 goals and making 24 assists.

"It's been my wish to move to a big club abroad in Europe after seven years as a professional in France," Terrier told the club website late on Thursday.

"The fact I now get to show my skills with the German double winners is magnificent and a special motivation for me."

Coach Xabi Alonso's side have also signed midfielder Aleix Garcia from Spanish side Girona with the 26-year-old signing a five-year deal.

Mentions
FootballTransfer NewsTerrier MartinRennesBayer LeverkusenBundesliga
