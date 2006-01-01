Stuttgart sign Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirovic on four-year deal

Stuttgart sign Augsburg forward Ermedin Demirovic on four-year deal

Ermedin Demirovic in action for Augsburg
Ermedin Demirovic in action for AugsburgReuters
VfB Stuttgart have signed Bosnia and Herzegovina forward Ermedin Demirovic (26) from Augsburg on a four-year contract, both Bundesliga sides announced on Tuesday.

While financial details were not disclosed, Sky Sports Deutschland reported the deal was worth 21 million euros plus add-ons, making him Stuttgart's most expensive purchase.

The former Augsburg captain scored 15 goals and registered nine assists in 33 Bundesliga matches last season. He has made 124 appearances in the German top flight with a total of 30 goals and 22 assists.

"I became a fan of this team after the game (against Augsburg) in Stuttgart (last season)," Demirovic told the club website. "I like the way they play and the team. I know some of the guys, so it probably won't take me too long to settle in."

