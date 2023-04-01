Bundesliga club Koln have one-year FIFA transfer ban provisionally suspended by CAS

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Bundesliga club Koln have one-year FIFA transfer ban provisionally suspended by CAS
Bundesliga club Koln have one-year FIFA transfer ban provisionally suspended by CAS
Koln fans in the stands
Koln fans in the stands
Reuters
FC Koln's one-year transfer ban imposed by FIFA was provisionally suspended on Friday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as it considers an appeal lodged by the club, the Bundesliga outfit said in a statement.

Koln were banned from signing players for next season after the world governing body accused the club of encouraging Slovenian 17-year-old Jaka Cuber Potocnik to break his contract with Olimpija Ljubljana and join them in January 2022.

A FIFA tribunal had fined Koln 51,750 euros, banned them from signing new players in the next two transfer windows and suspended Potocnik for four months.

Koln said Potocnik's four-month ban had also been suspended.

The German club said Potocnik left Olimpija because of “numerous breaches of contract” and did not incite him to leave his former team.

Olimpija were not immediately available to comment on Friday.

"Now we can become active in the transfer market within the limits of our possibilities due to economic consolidation," Koln managing director Christian Keller said, adding that the club was committed to having the FIFA ban completely lifted.

Mentions
FootballBundesliga1. FC KolnPotocnik Jaka CuberO. LjubljanaFootball transfersFIFA
Related Articles
Koln inflict more pain on Hertha as defeat sees Berliners edge closer to relegation
Koln coach Baumgart extends deal by a year to 2025
Schalke earn vital victory to keep up survival push, Koln see off Leverkusen
Show more
Football
Premier League roundup: Liverpool draw eight-goal thriller, Man City beaten by Brentford
Leeds' relegation confirmed with defeat to Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham
Aston Villa seal spot in Europe with final day victory against Brighton
Last-minute Lazio back into second in Serie A with 3-2 win over Cremonese
Leicester City relegated to Championship despite battling victory against West Ham
Everton secure safety as Abdoulaye Doucoure screamer beats Bournemouth
As it happened: Everton stay up as Leicester and Leeds go down on Premier League's last day
Updated
Vinicius Jr and Joelinton in Brazil squad for June friendlies against Guinea and Senegal
Serie A roundup: Napoli drop points at Bologna, last-gasp Lecce confirm survival
Updated
Antwerp title party scuppered by late Union equaliser
Most Read
Antwerp and Union tussle for Belgian title as they look to end decades of frustration
Luton reach Premier League after beating Coventry on penalties in dramatic play-off final
Pep Guardiola faces another balancing act in final league match against Brentford
Dortmund suffer shattering Bundesliga title heartbreak after draw with Mainz