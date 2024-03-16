Kane breaks another record as Bayern Munich come from behind to put five past Darmstadt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Kane breaks another record as Bayern Munich come from behind to put five past Darmstadt
Kane breaks another record as Bayern Munich come from behind to put five past Darmstadt
Kane is breaking new ground in Germany
Kane is breaking new ground in Germany
Reuters
Bayern Munich were forced to come from behind to defeat Darmstadt, but they did so in style with a 5-2 win that showcased the immense talent of Jamal Musiala, whose double helped them end a four-match winless away run.

Facing a side they have never beaten before, Darmstadt won’t have banked on this match to make up any of their 12-point deficit to guaranteed safety, but Mathias Honsak’s test of Manuel Neuer 15 minutes in certainly fuelled the fire for the hosts.

Bayern failed to heed that early warning, and a Darmstadt bolt from the blue sent shockwaves through the Bundesliga just before the half-hour mark. Honsak skipped away from a couple of defenders and nudged it across to Tim Skarke on entering the box, leaving his teammate to slide underneath Neuer.

Hoping for a miracle to catch Bayer Leverkusen at the Bundesliga summit, Bayern knew that nothing but a win would do here, and they wasted very little time getting back on level terms.

New Germany call-up Aleksandar Pavlovic surged into the area and squared to Harry Kane, who laid it off for Musiala to slot in the equaliser. Then they completed the turnaround before the break as Joshua Kimmich turned his man to dig out a cross, allowing Kane to leap to head in his 31st of the campaign – an outright record for a Bundesliga newcomer.

Darmstadt couldn't handle Kane
AFP

With that early setback taken care of, Bayern set about making up a potentially vital gap in goal difference to Leverkusen, calling upon their young star to extend the lead just after the hour mark.

Darmstadt defenders were all at sea when trying to deal with Musiala, who evaded their many challenges and beat Marcel Schuhen despite the stopper’s best efforts.

With the hosts now all but finished off, Serge Gnabry was next on the scoresheet 10 minutes later, profiting from Musiala’s deft through ball to slot into the far corner – his second in just over half an hour of play since returning from injury.

And Die Roten had enough in the proverbial locker to bag a fifth in injury time through Mathys Tel, who reached double figures for Bayern as he smashed in from close range following some confusion among the Darmstadt backline.

The Lilies did find a consolation via an improvised finish by Oscar Vilhelmsson, but it was still a very constructive day’s work for Thomas Tuchel’s men, who can only hope that their now seven-point gap to Leverkusen will still stand after the Werkself travel to Freiburg tomorrow. Meanwhile, a 19th league match without victory for Darmstadt signals that time is running out for the league’s bottom club.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

See all the match stats here.

Key stats
StatsPerform
Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayern MunichDarmstadt
Related Articles
Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig locked in battle for top four Bundesliga finish
Bayern face bogey side Gladbach with Leverkusen in their sights
European football talking points: Nice struggling, Bayern resurgent & Real Madrid on top
Show more
Football
Tottenham need to look in mirror after wake-up call against Fulham, says Son
Football Tracker: Girona fall further behind Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao in action
Updated
Rodrigo Muniz at the double as firing Fulham stun wasteful Tottenham
Dominant Manchester City down Newcastle to book place in FA Cup semi-finals
Wolves suffer blow with Pedro Neto likely to miss rest of season with injury
Vinicius shines as Real Madrid outclass Osasuna to go 10 points clear in LaLiga
Updated
Burnley take advantage of early Brentford red to claim first win since December
Berry scores last-gasp goal as Luton snatch point from Nottingham Forest
Qatar captain Hassan Al Haydos retires from international football
Most Read
Sakkari weathers Gauff storm to book Swiatek clash in Indian Wells final
Error-prone Gauff stumbles into Indian Wells semis, Swiatek eases through
Football Tracker: Girona fall further behind Real Madrid, Athletic Bilbao in action
Alcaraz 'surprised' by his ability to shake off 'crazy' bee incident in win over Zverev

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings