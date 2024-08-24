Advertisement
New manager Nuri Sahin urges Borussia Dortmund to build on winning start

Sahin made a winning start to life as Dortmund manager
Borussia Dortmund are looking to capitalise on their winning start in the Bundesliga and overcome the teething pains as the season progresses, new manager Nuri Sahin (35) said after his side won 2-0 at home against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Dortmund faced a tough battle to find their rhythm against Frankfurt in a cagey match that was nearing a scoreless draw until substitute Jamie Gittens broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute, moments after Frankfurt's Fares Chaibi had missed a big chance.

Frankfurt came close to equalising late on, but Gittens scored his second goal after a quick counter-attack, earning coach Sahin his first three points in charge.

"We had moments where we struggled, the momentum was on their side especially after they almost made it 1-0. But we scored and that's what matters," Sahin told reporters after the game.

"We had the rub of the green and the momentum was luckily on our side towards the end. We made a relatively difficult start to the game – new season, new coach, new players.

"It was important to start off with three points. I am relieved. (Now) we need to accelerate this process with victories."

Sahin praised 20-year-old Englishman Gittens' performance, "All five (substitutes) came in with extra fire... The scenes are the best testament to Jamie's development. Without any detours, he's on his way up. We have high expectations for him."

