Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Bundesliga
  4. Xabi Alonso happy with Bayer Leverkusen's point away at Bayern Munich

Xabi Alonso happy with Bayer Leverkusen's point away at Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso
Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi AlonsoReuters / Thilo Schmuelgen
Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso (42) said he was proud of his players after a tenacious defensive display in Saturday's 1-1 Bundesliga draw at leaders Bayern Munich where his defence was breached only because of an extraordinary goal.

After Robert Andrich gave Leverkusen the lead, Bayern's Aleksandar Pavlovic levelled with a stunning half-volley from 25 metres out which beat goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to leave the visitors third in the standings.

Bayern had 18 shots to Leverkusen's three but despite the home side having nearly 70% of the possession, Alonso's team managed to take home a point as the Spaniard extended his unbeaten record against the German giants to four games.

"The energy and belief at Bayern is different than last season, they are going full throttle with and against the ball. That was very tough today. We can be happy with the point," Alonso said after the match.

"I needed more energy from the team, I'm happy with that. We were ready to suffer and we did that. We need the discipline and passion of the players.

"It wasn't easy, we didn't have control of the ball. It was a challenge to defend. The point is important... The whole team did very well. We hardly had a chance to breathe but I'm very proud of my players."

Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka, who provided the assist for the opener, said their main strategy was to be compact and deny Bayern opportunities to score.

"We are self-critical. If you score three goals every game, that's not enough. If we play well today and switch gears, we can do something," Xhaka said.

"Defensively, we put in a good performance. The goal today was to be compact and concede little. You can certainly do more with the ball and everyone knows that we can do more.

"If someone had told us before the game that we would get a point, we would have taken it."

Leverkusen will next turn their attention to the Champions League where they host AC Milan on Tuesday.

Catch up on the Bundesliga results here.

Mentions
FootballBundesligaBayer LeverkusenXabi AlonsoGranit XhakaRobert AndrichAleksandar PavlovicBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayern hope to see injured Kane return for Champions League trip to Villa
Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen share spoils in Bundesliga blockbuster
Xabi Alonso insists Leverkusen are prepared for 'full throttle' Bayern
Show more
Football
First place this early is virtually meaningless, says Liverpool coach Slot
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Updated
Zaragoza stars as Osasuna stun LaLiga leaders Barcelona in six-goal thriller
Atalanta score last-gasp goal to snatch draw with 10-man Bologna
LaLiga calls for arrests after Vinicius targeted in hate campaign
New Juventus manager Thiago Motta calls out critics of goalscorer Dusan Vlahovic
Four-goal Cole Palmer proves he is the Premier League's coolest customer
Salah scores as Liverpool avoid scare to take three points from Wolves
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings