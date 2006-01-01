EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva says experience allows him to 'thrive under pressure'

EXCLUSIVE: Gor Mahia coach Leo Neiva says experience allows him to 'thrive under pressure'

Gor Mahia in action
Gor Mahia in actionProfimedia
Coach Leo Neiva (47) has declared that Gor Mahia’s objective for the 2024/25 CAF Champions League season is to secure a spot in the group stage.

The well-travelled tactician was appointed to lead the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions following the departure of Jonathan Mackinstry, who assumed the role with the Gambia national team.

Coach Neiva, who will be assisted by Zedekiah Otieno and Michael Nam, brings a wealth of experience to K'Ogalo, having previously managed South Africa’s Platinum Stars, Uganda’s Vipers, Tanzania’s Young Africans, and Sudan’s Al-Merrikh in his last four roles in Africa. 

Gor Mahia’s best performances in Africa’s elite club competition were quarter-final finishes in the 1969 and 1992 editions. Since then, they have not reached the group stage, with their most recent attempt ending in a First Round exit to Nigeria’s Lobi Stars on the away goals rule.

According to the draw by the Confederation of African Football, the Kenyan giants will face South Sudan’s Al-Merreikh in the First Round. The Brazilian coach has outlined his team’s objectives for the annual competition.

My goal is to guide Gor Mahia to another Kenyan Premier League title and strive to reach the group stage of the CAF Champions League. We have the quality within the team to accomplish this mission,” Neiva told Flashscore in a no-holds-barred interview.

Coach Neiva (C)
Coach Neiva (C)CECAFA Media

"Competing on the continent will provide valuable exposure for our players to a higher level of African football. We aim to use the Champions League to develop our young squad, as we have many promising talents

"This won't be easy, but we must have faith in ourselves to turn these dreams into reality and achieve even greater success. 

Interestingly, my objectives align perfectly with those set by the management of K'Ogalo."

Despite the challenging tasks ahead in achieving the set objectives, coach Neiva asserts that he is not under any pressure to deliver. He believes his extensive experience from previous roles has equipped him to succeed.

He continued: "I have experience managing top clubs in Africa, Asia, North America, Brazil, and the Caribbean region at various points in my career.

"I am also encouraged by my accomplishment of guiding the Saint Kitts and Nevis senior national team to the second round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers, the furthest the country has ever progressed.

"With that said, I must emphasize that I thrive on the pressure that accompanies this role. Professional football without pressure makes no sense."

Coach Neiva, who received numerous offers from teams across Europe, Africa, and Asia, explains his decision to choose the Gor Mahia role.

Al Ahly are the reigning CAF Champions League holders
Al Ahly are the reigning CAF Champions League holdersProfimedia

He added: "It's a wonderful opportunity to be back in Africa, this time in East Africa. Gor Mahia is undoubtedly a prestigious name in Kenyan and African football, and I'm honoured to be their manager.

"We are competing in three tournaments: the Kenyan Premier League, FKF President's Cup, and the CAF Champions League. My aim is to win titles, and with the support of the club management, players, and fans, I believe we can achieve this goal.

"To be frank with you, the reception from everyone has been overwhelming, from the club management all the way down to the players. They have made me feel like I've been here for over six months."

Meanwhile, Gor Mahia endured a 1-0 loss to Zambia’s Red Arrows in their opening match of the CECAFA Kagame Cup Group B, held at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday night.

They will be aiming to bounce back to winning form as they face Sudan’s Al Hilal Omdurman in a crucial Group B encounter. A win in this pivotal match would enhance their prospects of reaching the semi-finals.

Shina Oludare
Shina OludareFlashscore
Mentions
FootballAfrican footballKenyaCAF Champions LeagueMahia
