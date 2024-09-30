Advertisement
Arsenal's Arteta reminisces on time at PSG ahead of Champions League clash

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, plays the ball during a training session
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, right, plays the ball during a training session ČTK / AP / Bradley Collyer / Profimedia
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (42) has talked up the time he spent at Paris Saint-Germain.

The former Everton and Gunners midfielder had a successful stint in France earlier in his career.

Ahead of facing PSG in the Champions League, he stated: "It was my first professional experience. I had an unbelievable time there.

"I will always be grateful to Luis Fernandez because he was the one who believed in me when I was 17 or 18 years old and gave me the platform in professional football.

"From there in a club of that size and city that is probably the most beautiful one in Europe, it's a an experience that will stay with me forever, with teammates that shaped who I want to be as a player and I think igniting in me something to become a manager.

"I think there were some very important individuals in that part of my career."

On playing with top players at PSG, he added: "Unbelievable. We had Ronaldinho, Okocha, Anelka, Pochettino, Heinze. They were all unbelievable. 

"I wanted to stay there, but at that moment I was owned by Barcelona and they couldn't find an agreement. Then I had to do something else. But I was so happy there and this is football.”

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueMikel ArtetaPSGArsenalEvertonBarcelona
