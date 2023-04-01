Champions League final is an exam Manchester City 'have to pass', says Rodri

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Champions League final is an exam Manchester City 'have to pass', says Rodri
Champions League final is an exam Manchester City 'have to pass', says Rodri
Man City have yet to win the Champions League
Man City have yet to win the Champions League
Reuters
Manchester City's Rodri says he his team have to pass the test when the Premier League champions face Inter Milan in Saturday's Champions League final.

The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder and his team-mates can achieve sporting immortality against Inter in Istanbul, where City can be crowned European champions for the first time and match arch-rivals Manchester United's 1998-99 still treble.

Rodri joined City in 2019 from Atletico Madrid and has won three top-flight titles since then, but feels he's never been in as good a place as he is right now. 

"I feel in the best moment - physically, mentally, the way I understand the game," Rodri told reporters after they beat United 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

"I have tried to grow and learn. This is my fourth year, and there have been lots of lessons. I feel more mature. But you have to win. It's not only about playing well, it is about being part of a winning team."

Rodri said that City have "tried to learn a lot from the past" after coming closer to European glory in the past seasons.

They featured in the 2020/21 Champions League final, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Chelsea in Porto, but they are now the favourites to beat Inter after winning their fifth Premier League title in six seasons last month.

"Pep said you will not be 'big, big' if you don't win in Europe. It's the exam we have to pass again," Rodri added.

"It's another final and we are ready. I'm going to push the guys to be ourselves, be confident, try our best and fight for the final."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueRodriManchester CityInter
Related Articles
Champions League finalists Inter reportedly draw bid interest from Finnish entrepreneur
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
World Cup final referee Marciniak to officiate Champions League final too
Show more
Football
Karim Benzema's Real Madrid departure a 'surprise to everyone', says Ancelotti
AC Milan pick up 3-1 win as Verona and Spezia set for relegation play-off
Updated
Al Ahly edge Wydad 2-1 in first leg of African Champions League final
Iconic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football at 41
Serie A roundup: Atalanta pump five past Monza, Juventus into Conference League after win
Barcelona end title-winning season with defeat as Celta save themselves from relegation
LaLiga relegation battle: Almeria survive the drop with late penalty as Valladolid go down
Royal Antwerp win first Belgian title in 66 years after dramatic Alderweireld stunner
Updated
Benzema scores farewell goal for Real who secure second place ahead of rivals Atletico
Updated
LaLiga early roundup: Osasuna secure European football as Real Sociedad cement fourth spot
Most Read
Eden Hazard set to leave Real Madrid after dismal four-year spell at the club
Royal Antwerp win first Belgian title in 66 years after dramatic Alderweireld stunner
Marciniak to remain as Champions League final referee after apology over right-wing event
USM Alger create history with Confederation Cup win over Young Africans