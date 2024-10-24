Champions League review: Vini Jr. shines under UCL lights as Barcelona thrash Bayern

The Champions League is a competition that showcases the best players, coaches and teams in the world and with a new format that pits the best teams more often against each other - this is the pinnacle of football. Therefore it only seems right to recap two nights packed full of drama, controversy and magic.

The moral of this week's Champions League story is don't ever rule Real Madrid out in Europe. They are inevitable in Europe's premier competition and their stunning comeback from 2-0 down to eventual 5-2 winners at home to Dortmund on Tuesday night was just the latest chapter in a manual on how to turn defeat into victory.

It has become the norm under mastermind manager Carlo Ancelotti who must give a compelling half-time speech to a side almost ready-made to go behind as motivation to stage a thrilling and efficient second-half response.

Star player - Vinicius Junior

Real are especially good at staging a box office Champions League comeback at the Bernabeu and Vini Jr. is often the man who steps into gear and bails them out of trouble. A hallmark of any great Galactico is carrying your team on your back in big moments.

Aside from Vini scoring in another Champions League final last campaign, look back at the game against Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg with Real on the verge of exit. He sprung into life late on to set up Joselu to score before having ice in his veins to tuck away a penalty and send Real to the final.

Vinicius Junior is the definition of a big game player and that is why he is the best in the world.

The Brazilian's first goal on Tuesday night may have been a tap-in but it was vital. It drew Real level and sparked a fire inside their talisman. From that moment on Vini was unplayable, his turn of speed and directness was devastating and crucially he was ruthless, scoring two solo goals late on to take the match ball home.

It was a performance that he has become synonymous with in this competition and it prevented Real from a second consecutive Champions League loss after their shock defeat to Lille on matchday two.

All the talk ahead of the season was on new signing Kylian Mbappe and whilst the French striker is settling in nicely, it is Vini Jr. who remains the star of this team.

Surprise package - Stuttgart

Tuesday night was also a memorable one for Stuttgart who unlike Real Madrid are strangers to the Champions League in recent years. And whilst Real are aiming to win their 16th Champions League title this season, Stuttgart's shock victory away to Juventus in Turin was their first in the competition since the 2009/10 season.

It wasn't a fortuitous win either - Stuttgart were the far more dangerous side on the night as they played on the front foot while Thiago Motta's Juventus were toothless and lethargic. It was the visitors who asked all the questions and despite having a goal disallowed and missing a penalty, Sebastian Hoenel's side were eventually rewarded with a winning goal in the 92nd minute. And It was worth the wait.

After a patient build-up, Stuttgart increased the tempo at the vital moment to score a dramatic late winner. Enzo Millot played an intricate one-two with substitute El Bilal Toure on the edge of the box. Toure then had the speed of mind to delightfully lift the ball over the onrushing defenders before running onto his own pass and firing an effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was a dream winning goal for Stuttgart who despite being the underdogs, were not satisfied with a point and never stopped pushing for a winner.

It is fitting that their first win in the Champions League since 2009 bottled up all the patience the fans have shown over 90-plus long and tense minutes. 15 years and 92 minutes of waiting for that one moment and finally a winning goal. It will be a memorable night for the travelling fans and one which kicks start Stuttgart's European journey.

Team of the week - Barcelona

If you thought Tuesday night was enjoyable, then Wednesday evening was even more so. It delivered goals aplenty and produced the match of the Champions League campaign so far. On paper, Barcelona vs Bayern Munich looked like two confident sides excelling under new managers and with little to choose between them. Given Bayern's impressive record against Barcelona, you might have even tipped Vincent Kompany's side.

Bayern vs Barcelona head-to-head record Flashscore

What happened in reality was a statement of intent from Hansi Flick's Barcelona and a stern reminder that he is a Champions League-winning manager.

Despite Barcelona taking the lead in the second minute through Raphinha, Harry Kane equalised for Bayern with a smart finish after having an earlier goal disallowed.

At that point, Bayern's press was looking effective and the away side were on top. Flick set his team up with an outrageously high line and whilst it had caught Bayern and Kane out a few times, it appeared high-risk early on as Kompany's men searched for a second goal.

But as Barcelona settled into the game, Bayern's chances stopped coming and the home side produced a masterclass in counter-attacking football.

Firstly, marksman Robert Lewandowski was exactly where he needed to be to put Barcelona ahead before Raphinha completed a sensational hat-trick either side of half-time and wrote his own headlines. The Brazilian was set up for both goals from mesmerising passes by La Masia stars Marc Casado and Lamine Yamal. Then in space, Raphinha displayed incredible acceleration before having composure in front of goal.

On a side note, Brazil's recent woes at the Copa America and World Cup qualifying are all the more confusing when you consider they possess two of the most in-form forwards in the world - Vini and Raphinha.

4-1 up and Barcelona were cruising to victory - a small slice of revenge after some heavy defeats at the hands of Bayern in recent years.

It was an impressive win from Flick's fearless youngsters and a warning to anyone who might still be underestimating them. Barcelona have not been a consistently serious side since Lionel Messi left but expect that to change now. Given time, Flick can build a team with a style of play and efficiency in results that will be the envy of Europe.

Moment of the week - Jhon Duran's outburst

To end this review, each matchday I am going to pick out a moment of the week, may it be a shocking tackle, a comical own goal or a moment of pure petulance.

This week the award goes to Aston Villa's Jhon Duran who was not happy about being subbed off for Ollie Watkins - to put it mildly. The Colombian striker had scored just two minutes earlier on a rare start to put Villa 2-0 up and continue his hot streak of form.

But as he came off, Duran seemed to get angrier and angrier - he began throwing things, kicking the chair in front of him and screaming with the face of someone seriously riled up.

Perhaps Duran had a moment of realisation that he will always receive limited minutes with Ollie Watkins as his competition? Whatever was going through his mind, it did come across as a little petulant from someone who wants to keep making headlines for the right reasons.

Duran's time in the spotlight will come, whether at Villa or elsewhere, he is too talented to be a super sub forever. But for now, he needs to be patient and wait for his moment on centre stage.