Champions League Team of the Round: Barcelona pack XI as Gyokeres continues fine form

The fourth round of matches is complete in the UEFA Champions League and that means it's time for our latest Team of the Week.

From Barcelona's demolition in Belgrade to Viktor Gyokeres giving Ruben Amorim the perfect send-off as Sporting dismantled Manchester City on Tuesday, it was another exciting week of action from the continent's premier club competition.

The line-up below is based on our internal rating scale, with the 11 best players of the round arranged, this time, in a 4-4-2 formation.

Champions League Team of the Round Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Mike Maignan (AC Milan) 8.7

To win at the Bernabeu against reigning champions Real Madrid, your goalkeeper needs to be in fine form, and that was certainly the case with Mike Maignan on Tuesday night.

The French number one was imperious between the posts as AC Milan won 3-1, making nine out of 10 saves - the most he has made all season. It was made more impressive as Los Blancos edged the xG stat in the match, meaning Maignan's terrific outing turned the tide for Milan.

Defence

Jules Kounde (Barcelona) 8.3

One of three Barcelona players to make the Team of the Round this week, Jules Kounde was at his creative best against Crvena zvezda on Wednesday night, creating three assists as the Catalan side ran out 5-2 winners.

The Frenchman's goal contributions all came in the second half in a 23-minute span, where the pick of the bunch was his second, a lovely cutback into the feet of Raphinha, who made no mistake with the finish - more on him later.

Jules Kounde's heat map against Crvena zvezda Opta by StatsPerform / DAVID RAMOS / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

Ryan Flamingo (PSV) 8.6

PSV have been a team to watch in this season's Champions League, taking points off both PSG and Sporting in their first three games of the League Phase. But, on Tuesday, they produced their best display of the campaign, beating Girona 4-0 at home with the wonderfully-named Ryan Flamingo at the heart of it.

Flamingo scored the first goal of the night with a deflected volley, showing remarkable balance to celebrate atop the advertising boards - nominative determinism in full flight.

At the back, he was in fine form, making 93.1% of his passes, whilst blocking one shot and making an interception to boot.

Inigo Martinez (Barcelona) 8.1

Another central defender to get on the scoresheet in midweek was Inigo Martinez. The Spaniard had rarely found the net in his time with Barcelona but now has two goals in this season's competition. This goal was fantastic, arriving onto a free-kick, he managed to guide the ball with a falling header back past the outstretched arm of Marko Ilic and into the far corner.

Given the amount of standout performances from the Catalans, it was surprising to see Martinez pick up the competition's Player of the Match trophy, but it was something he was delighted about.

Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich) 8.3

The first of two Bayern Munich players to make this week's top XI, Canada's Alphonso Davies was superb as the Bavarians just about got over the line against Benfica, despite a dominant showing.

Davies was metronomic with the ball at his feet, progressing play well from the left flank, whilst also providing a threat by completing 66% of his take-ons in the match. He also earned himself a clean sheet, something Bayern are making a habit of with four in a row now.

Midfield

Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn (Celtic) 9.4

It has been an up-and-down Champions League campaign for Celtic with one big win, a draw and a heavy loss from their opening three games. That 7-1 hammering by Borussia Dortmund earlier this season would have left them fretful of another German side this week in the shape of RB Leipzig, but the Scottish champions had their own German to see them home in a 3-1 victory.

Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn's performance against RB Leipzig Opta by StatsPerform / ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn, who was on the books of RB Leipzig as an academy player, came back to haunt his former employer with a masterful display, scoring twice and proving a menace with the ball at his feet throughout the encounter.

His opening goal of the night was a dream strike, curling a shot from the edge of the box past the keeper and onto the inside of the post allowing the ball to roll across the line.

It was his first goal in the Champions League, and they don't come much better than that.

Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) 8.4

After missing three games with a thigh injury, Hakan Calhanoglu showed why he is so important for Inter on Wednesday, as he was the match-winner in a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

The Turkish playmaker netted the spot-kick to hand his side all three points and he personified his abilities with a cool and calm finish right down the middle of the goal away from the diving David Raya.

He also made around 82% of his passes as well as two interceptions as he helped his side stem Arsenal to keep up their charge for a top-eight finish in the League Phase.

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich) 8.5

Another match-winner pops up in midfield, as Jamal Musiala scored the only goal of the game for Bayern against Benfica.

The diminutive German once again popped up with a header, something that is becoming more and more regular for him, as he got on the end of a Harry Kane ball to strike from close range.

Raphinha (Barcelona) 9.8

Is there a player across Europe more in form than Brazil's Raphinha at the moment? The winger has now scored eight goals for club and country in his last six games, and he was at it again in midweek, netting sublimely from the edge of the area in Belgrade.

He also assisted two others, showing off his dead-ball prowess for Barca's first goal as he found the aforementioned Martinez with a pinpoint delivery.

Improving all the time, could Raphinha be in Ballon d'Or discussions by the end of next year?

Forwards

Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting) 8.6

It was an emotional night for those connected with Sporting in Lisbon on Tuesday, as they bid farewell to manager Ruben Amorim as he gets set to take the reins at Manchester United later this month.

Viktor Gyokeres, arguably the deadliest striker across the continent, made sure it was a night to remember for Amorim, scoring three goals against an off-colour Manchester City in a remarkable and memorable 4-1 victory for the Portuguese champions.

Admittedly, two of his goals did come from the spot, but he showed why he is so highly rated with his goal from open play, a wonderful turn in a tight space followed by a vicious finish into the corner that left Ederson with no chance of saving it.

Viktor Gyokeres' second goal against Manchester City Opta by StatsPerform / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP

United fans will be hoping he will follow his current manager to Old Trafford and inflict more pain on their arch rivals.

Luis Diaz (Liverpool) 8.6

Another hat-trick hero from matchday four was Colombian Luis Diaz as Liverpool trounced Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 at Anfield.

Normally out on the left wing, Reds' manager Arne Slot deployed Diaz through the middle on Tuesday, and he repaid the favour scoring a beautiful dinked effort just after the hour mark to get the ball rolling on Merseyside.

His other two efforts were from close range, but he showed great composure to make sure Liverpool continued to look untouchable under Slot.