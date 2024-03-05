Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup hopes for 'miracle' to stun Man City

FC Copenhagen manager Jacob Neestrup (35) says his underdogs will need a "miracle" to knock out Champions League holders Manchester City in Wednesday's last-16 second leg.

Neestrup's side trail 3-1 after the first leg in Denmark and have already been written off by many pundits ahead of the return meeting in Manchester.

Given City's array of stars compared to Copenhagen's largely unheralded squad, even Neestrup conceded it would take an astonishing turn of events for Pep Guardiola's men to lose.

"We know we are 3-1 down, playing the best team in the world. It is close to impossible but we will be ready for this and will try our absolute best for Danish football," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We might not be able to get through but it makes a massive difference if we put in a good performance rather than completely fold. We will do our absolute best. We will not throw in the towel. We will give everything we have got.

"It might be a miracle but we have to chase it. To finish the European campaign, even if we lose, we have to put it down as 'well done' by FC Copenhagen."

Copenhagen's hopes of causing one of the greatest Champions League upsets have not been helped by injuries to key players, including Sweden midfielder Viktor Claessen and forward Rasmus Falk.

"We know what we are up against, we know we have a lot of players injured. This is annoying but it gives the others a chance. We are not going to hide behind excuses," Neestrup said.

"Football is a game where you can be in the trenches for 35 minutes and then one moment can change it. Why not for us tomorrow?"