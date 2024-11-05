Girona coach Michel says club has 'a lot to win and little to lose' heading into PSV matchup

Girona have lots to win and little to lose when they visit PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League on Tuesday, coach Michel (47) has said, adding that they need a solid performance to overcome a top European team.

Despite claiming a maiden European triumph over Slovan Bratislava last month, Girona are still struggling to find their best form, dealing with a long list of players out injured.

Following a LaLiga win over Leganes on Saturday, Michel said his players may not be full of energy but have the mentality to look for points at the Philips Stadion, before more challenging fixtures, including against Liverpool, AC Milan and Arsenal.

"We have a lot to win and little to lose. We are playing against a historic team with European titles. We don't come with all the energy I want, but we do come with a mentality," Michel told a news conference on Monday.

"We need the points and, of course, every game is important. I don't know how high the bar will be to get into the top (places) but we are on a privileged stage and we will compete."

Girona occupy the 24th and final playoff place in the 36-team Champions League table with three points from three games above PSV, who are in the 28th spot with two points.

Michel added that his players will have to dig deep and give maximum intensity as the Eredivisie champions, yet to win in the Champions League this season, last lost at home in 2022.

"We have to try to be the ones who dominate and who have the ball. We have to try to make them look towards their goal, if we give them control it will be very difficult for us to keep up the pace and hold them off," the Spaniard said.

"PSV have been practically unbeaten at home for two years in a row. They are a great team with tremendous pressure and pace. We know how difficult it will be and if we want to get anything out of them we have to match their intensity."

