Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Guardiola says injury-hit Manchester City are facing challenge ahead of Sporting clash

Guardiola says injury-hit Manchester City are facing challenge ahead of Sporting clash

Reuters
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during his press conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola during his press conferenceAction Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Manchester City will have to accept a more challenging season as they cope with injuries that make it harder to repeat the success of recent years, manager Pep Guardiola (53) said ahead of their Champions League game at Sporting on Tuesday.

Depleted by a number of injuries to key players, the Premier League champions saw a 32-game unbeaten league run ended with a loss at Bournemouth on Saturday after a midweek reverse at Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup fourth round.

Guardiola said on Monday he was aware of the expectations surrounding his team but knew they were likely to suffer more defeats due to injuries and the increasing level of their opponents.

"I know our standards but we've lost just one game. Maybe we are going to lose again in the Premier League against Brighton and against Tottenham and against Liverpool," Guardiola told reporters referring to their next three Premier League games.

"We are just two points behind Liverpool who are a top-class team... We've started well in the Champions League but I know people expect us to win 38 league games and win the treble every season as these are our standards.

"The reason it is difficult is because we have had a lot of absentees which can happen in some seasons.

"Sometimes, to win the treble, everything has to be on the same page with injuries, but this is not possible this time... The teams are very strong and everything is more difficult and we have to accept that. That is the challenge."

City are having a rare wobble
City are having a rare wobbleFlashscore

City will be without Ballon d'Or winner Rodrigo and Oscar Bobb for most of the campaign, while John Stones, Jack Grealish and Ruben Dias remain sidelined and did not travel to Portugal for the match.

Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Kyle Walker still have problems despite being in the squad, Guardiola said, and Kevin De Bruyne and Savinho are improving while Erling Haaland is fit.

City, third in the Champions League standings after two wins and a draw, are looking for a third consecutive European win at Portuguese champions Sporting, who are eight but also have seven points and are unbeaten across all competitions this season.

Guardiola's City side claimed a resounding 5-0 win at Sporting in the 2022 Champions League last 16.

"They play quite similar like we faced two seasons ago, the pattern is so clear," Guardiola added.

"They have changed players but have the same manager and same mentality," he said referring to Sporting boss Ruben Amorim, who will take over at Manchester United next week.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePep GuardiolaManchester CitySporting LisbonPremier League
Related Articles
Outgoing Amorim banking on red-hot Gyokeres when Sporting host Manchester City
Premier League talking points: Man City and Arsenal stumble while Liverpool march on
Brilliant Bournemouth down Manchester City to take another Premier League scalp
Show more
Football
Wilson the hero as late double sees Fulham come from behind to stun Brentford
Douvikas strike the difference as Celta Vigo edge 10-man Getafe in LaLiga
In-form Lazio win third Serie A clash in a row against nine-man Cagliari
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Updated
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Slot heaps praise on Alonso ahead of Liverpool's clash with Bayer Leverkusen
Pinpoint Pinamonti fires lowly Genoa to crucial Serie A win over Parma
Empoli get back to winning ways in Serie A against struggling Como
When Barcelona called: The deferred dream that shaped Gideon Mensah’s rise
Most Read
Sheffield United defender Ahmedhodzic banned for life from representing Bosnia
Arsenal sporting director Edu Gaspar officially hands in resignation
Neymar goes off injured in second game for Al Hilal after return from injury
Antonio Conte full of praise for inspirational Atalanta as Napoli fall to home defeat

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings