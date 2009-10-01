Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Holders Real Madrid battle past stubborn Stuttgart with Mbappe and Endrick on scoresheet

Holders Real Madrid battle past stubborn Stuttgart with Mbappe and Endrick on scoresheet

Mbappe scored his first CL goal for Madrid
Mbappe scored his first CL goal for MadridPIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP
Real Madrid kicked off the defence of their UEFA Champions League (UCL) title with a 3-1 win over VfB Stuttgart at the Santiago Bernabéu, extending their unbeaten home run in this competition to 14 games in the process.

Since 2009/10 and their previous UCL appearances, Stuttgart have twice seen their club relegated and have only enjoyed three Bundesliga top-half finishes.

Under Sebastian Hoeneß, though, they are a different proposition, and after a second-placed finish last term, they are now back amongst the elite. To kick-off with a visit to Real, the 15-time Champions and current holders, only underlines how far they have come.

Los Blancos are perhaps the toughest opposition for any team on the planet, but Stuttgart were in no mood to let the big stage pass them by as they took the game to their hosts early on.

Within the first 20 minutes, they had forced three saves from Thibaut Courtois, while Enzo Millot missed the target altogether when one-on-one with the Belgian. 

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

However, it was only a matter of time before Real gained a foothold in the game, and once they did, they had several chances themselves to break the deadlock.

Kylian Mbappé was particularly dangerous, twice testing Alexander Nübel with threatening efforts. The German shot-stopper held Aurélien Tchouaméni’s header from a corner and Maximilian Mittelstädt produced a stunning block to send Rodrygo’s attempt from inside the area over the bar.

Shortly after Deniz Undav’s deflected shot had hit the crossbar at the other end, Carlo Ancelotti’s men were awarded a penalty when Mittelstädt appeared to have kicked Antonio Rüdiger’s foot while attempting to clear.

The decision, though, was rightly overturned after referee Halil Umut Meler made a visit to the pitchside monitor and determined there had, in fact, been no contact between the two players.

It often seems Real are inevitable, and within 30 seconds of the restart, they proved as much. They found the back of the net almost straight from the kick-off, winning possession quickly as Rodrygo laid the ball on a plate for Mbappé to tap in his first UCL goal for the club.

Mbappe celebrates his opener
Mbappe celebrates his openerPIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP

The Frenchman also had a shot saved before Vinícius Júnior hit the crossbar, but Courtois needed to be alert to keep out Jamie Leweling’s low drive as Die Schwaben showed they would not go down without a fight.

That effort was a warning that Real ultimately did not heed. From a corner that found its way to the back post, an unmarked Leweling crossed for Undav to head home and send the 4,000 travelling Stuttgart into raptures.

The majority of the encounter’s remainder was somewhat cagey, but again, Madrid did what they always seem to do.

From a Luka Modrić corner, Rüdiger headed home against his former club to restore his side’s advantage before substitute Endrick netted on his UCL debut on the counter to secure the three points.

To lose so late on will have been a bitter blow for Hoeneß, but he can be proud of the way his team performed against a Madrid side that will expect to go all the way once more.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Deniz Undav (VfB Stuttgart)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueVfB StuttgartReal Madrid
Related Articles
Brendan Rodgers backs Celtic to be 'really competitive' in Champions League
Dortmund targeting another deep Champions League run ahead of Brugge clash
Girona's Stuani deserves dream Champions League start, says manager Michel
Show more
Football
Sommer vows Inter will 'defend with all we have' to stop City's Haaland
Manchester United put seven goals past Barnsley to progress in League Cup
Four-star Harry Kane sets Champions League record as Bayern blitz Dinamo Zagreb
Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic must manage emotions, says Thiago Motta
Slot rebounds as Liverpool lord it over old Champions League foes AC Milan
Debast thunderbolt guides Sporting Lisbon to victory over Lille
Football Tracker: Liverpool and Real win as Bayern Munich hit nine against Zagreb in rout
Updated
Marseille complete signing of French international Adrien Rabiot
Most Read
Everything you need to know about the 2024/25 Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr part ways with coach Luis Castro
Football Tracker: Liverpool and Real win as Bayern Munich hit nine against Zagreb in rout
Team of the Week: Former Tottenham strikers bag hat-tricks as Galatasaray players star

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings