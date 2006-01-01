Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Jota out as Liverpool's injury list worsens ahead of RB Leipzig test

Jota out as Liverpool's injury list worsens ahead of RB Leipzig test

Liverpool's Diogo Jota receives medical attention against Chelsea
Liverpool's Diogo Jota receives medical attention against ChelseaReuters / Phil Noble
Liverpool's injury issues continue to mount with striker Diogo Jota (27) added to an already lengthy list of absentees ahead of Wednesday's Champions League game at RB Leipzig, manager Arne Slot said on Tuesday.

Jota was forced off the pitch after 30 minutes of Sunday's 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea with right back Conor Bradley missing the game entirely due to injury.

Liverpool were already without goalkeeper Alisson Becker, forward Federico Chiesa and midfielder Harvey Elliott through injury, none of whom have travelled to Germany for Wednesday's match.

"Conor Bradley, Harvey Elliott, Federico Chiesa, and Alisson didn't make the trip so we have a few issues at the moment," Slot told reporters.

"Diogo got a knock when he was trying to go to goal, he was brought down but the other player fell on to him, and that hurt him and he couldn't continue to play and come with us.

"It is difficult to judge at this moment of time to see how long it's going to take."

Liverpool have won both their fixtures in Europe this season, while Wednesday's opponents have lost their opening two encounters in the new-look competition that features a 36-team league rather than four-team groups.

Slot, however, said it was too early to judge how teams were doing as the "league table doesn't tell the whole story."

"The concept of the Champions League (as far as) I got my head around it - I don't think you can have a fair opinion yet because we are only two games into the Champions League now," Slot said.

"We've to wait and see what the result of this format is and you can only judge that after the group stages are done."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLiverpoolDiogo JotaFederico ChiesaRamses Becker AlissonConor BradleyHarvey ElliottRB Leipzig
Related Articles
RB Leipzig take on Liverpool with Klopp's shadow looming large
European Highlights: Barca and Bayern facing off, Mourinho and Manchester United reuniting
Arne Slot warns against snap judgements as Liverpool brace for tough week
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Updated
Vinicius hits hat-trick as Real Madrid fight back to beat Dortmund in epic
McGinn and Duran score quickfire double to guide Aston Villa past Bologna
Sluggish Arsenal grind out narrow win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League
Last-gasp Stuttgart steal all three points from Juventus in Turin
Paris Saint-Germain come back to rescue point from PSV in Champions League
Tunisia sack coach Benzarti after shock AFCON qualifying defeat
Leipzig players 'not talking' about Klopp before Liverpool tie, says Openda
Late Laporte header earns Al Nassr victory in Asian Champions League
Most Read
Djokovic reportedly withdraws from Paris Masters, doubtful for ATP Finals
Mentality not enough to beat Real Madrid, says Dortmund coach Sahin
Football Tracker: Real Madrid comeback to thrash Dortmund, Arsenal and Aston Villa win
Ex-Manchester United striker Forlan to make professional tennis debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings