Juventus boss Motta backs Koopmeiners ahead of Champions League opener with PSV

Motta backs Koopmeiners in action against Empoli
Motta backs Koopmeiners in action against EmpoliREUTERS / Ciro De Luca
Juventus' new signing Teun Koopmeiners (26) has gelled with the team and will excel if included in Tuesday's Champions League opener at home to PSV Eindhoven, manager Thiago Motta said on Monday.

He has played two games for the Italian side since joining from fellow Serie A club Atalanta for a reported fee of around 54.7 million euros ($60.85 million) in August.

Motta said Koopmeiners, who missed out on a place at the Euros with the Netherlands after picking up a muscular injury in a warm-up match, is training well with his Juve teammates.

"It doesn't look like he hasn't trained for a month. He's integrating very well. He's trying to put all his qualities at the disposal of the team. Everyone who is called up tomorrow is doing very well," Motta told reporters.

"We expect everything we expect from the rest of the team. If he plays tomorrow he will perform great. Together with his teammates, he can do great things."

Motta joined as head coach in June and is looking forward to leading the team in the Champions League after they were banned last year for breaching licensing and Financial Fair Play rules.

"Great pride to start this competition. Then we play at home against a good team. I can't wait to start the match. We want to put in a great performance to bring the result on our side", Motta said.

Juve had a busy transfer window with Koopmeiners the most high-profile of several arrivals including fellow midfielders Douglas Luiz and Khephren Thuram plus left-back Juan Cabal.

However, the 42-year-old Motta remained tight-lipped on whether he would give chances to several debutants after a goalless draw with Empoli in Serie A on Saturday.

"Everything counts in football - experience, enthusiasm and desire. At Empoli we played well without getting the result we wanted. Now it's a closed chapter," he added.

Juve midfielder Manuel Locatelli also said the draw at Empoli made them "angry but it's a closed chapter", and they are looking forward to their game in Europe's top competition.

"Last year we missed it a lot. We are excited and we can't wait to get on the pitch. Hearing the music is special and the fans will give us a hand," the Italy international said.

"We have signed strong midfielders with a lot of quality and experience who raise the level of the team. It is a pleasure to play with them".

Teun Koopmeiners Thiago Motta Juventus PSV
