Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Juventus determined to excel in Europe and Italy, says coach Thiago Motta

Juventus determined to excel in Europe and Italy, says coach Thiago Motta

Juventus coach Thiago Motta
Juventus coach Thiago MottaReuters / Massimo Pinca
Juventus manager Thiago Motta (42) believes his side must continue to improve as they seek to maintain consistency in the Champions League and Serie A and he also backed forward Kenan Yildiz (19).

Juventus host VfB Stuttgart on Tuesday having started the Champions League with a perfect record after opening with a 3-1 home win over PSV Eindhoven and a 3-2 victory at RB Leipzig

Motta's team have been prolific in Europe, netting six goals in those two matches, but their forward line has been less effective in Serie A, managing 11 goals in eight games.

"There is no difference between the league and the Champions League," Motta told reporters on Monday.

"We must always have the same attitude, each match is a story in itself - with evolving strategies and situations.

"It's not just us who have difficulties against teams that close down well, everyone struggles, football is like that and that's why we have to give our all and believe until the end.

"We must continue to improve in all aspects, both in terms of the game and mentally. We hope to perform well, playing good football, that is the way we will have a chance of winning."

Juventus' recent results
Juventus' recent resultsFlashscore

Asked about Turkish teenager Yildiz, who has not scored in eight Serie A appearances, his only goal this season coming against PSV, Motta said: "I'm happy with the work Yildiz does on the pitch, he puts all his quality at the disposal of the team."

"He can certainly do better. He was only born in 2005 and he's already making an impact. I'm happy with what I see both as a wide player and when he comes in more centrally."

Juventus, third in Serie A on 16 points from eight matches, visit second-placed Inter Milan, who have 17, on Sunday but Motta emphasised that his team were fully focused on Stuttgart.

"We have to fight to control the game because Stuttgart play good football and involve a lot of players in the offensive phase," he said.

Juventus' upcoming matches
Juventus' upcoming matchesFlashscore

Stuttgart are looking to bounce back having suffered a 4-0 thrashing at Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Germans are on a four-game winless run in all competitions. In the Champions League, they lost 3-1 in their opener at Real Madrid and drew 1-1 at home to Sparta Prague.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueSerie AJuventusThiago MottaKenan YildizVfB StuttgartInter
Related Articles
Weah and Fagioli available for Juventus' home match against Lazio
Five up-and-coming Turkish teenagers to keep an eye on
Juventus players will 'give even more' after Bremer injury, says coach Motta
Show more
Football
Girona to assess reserve players amid injury crisis ahead of Slovan Bratislava clash
Neymar returns to action after year out for Al Hilal in Asian Champions League
Updated
No Guler joy for Juventus fans as hacked account leads to confusion
Simmering Bellingham set for Dortmund reunion in Champions League
Milan's Leao and Hernandez back in lineup as team named to face Brugge
PSG wary of PSV's impressive domestic results, says Luis Enrique
Carlo Ancelotti wants goals over pressing from Kylian Mbappe
Arteta urges Arsenal to use 'pain' of Bournemouth loss against Shakhtar
Liverpool captain Van Dijk talking to 'right people' over new contract
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter edge Roma, Marseille & Barcelona both score five in big wins
Tommy Paul joins Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner
Humphries wins Czech Darts Open after Littler's impressive weekend
Sabalenka determined to stay world number one after leapfrogging Swiatek

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings