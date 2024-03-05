Lazio fan arrested in Munich beer hall for Hitler salute before Bayern match

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Lazio fan arrested in Munich beer hall for Hitler salute before Bayern match
Lazio fan arrested in Munich beer hall for Hitler salute before Bayern match
General picture outside the Allianz Arena
General picture outside the Allianz Arena
Reuters
An Italian fan was arrested in Munich late on Monday for performing an Adolf Hitler salute after the police were called to a beer hall where a gathering of Lazio supporters had assembled.

Bayern Munich are set to host Lazio in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Lazio hold a 1-0 advantage from the first match.

In a statement on Tuesday, Munich police said that an 18-year-old was arrested for performing the salute and released after posting a four-figure sum as bail.

Italian media shared a video showing Lazio supporters congregating in a Munich beer hall, enthusiastically chanting 'Duce! Duce! Duce!' - a familiar term for the former Italian dictator and ally of Hitler, Benito Mussolini.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLazioBayern Munich
Related Articles
Bayern must feel the pressure to beat Lazio for spot in last eight, says Tuchel
Bayern's crunch clash against Lazio offers lifeline to outgoing Thomas Tuchel
Bayern's incoming sports chief Eberl still hopes for title this season
Show more
Football
Majestic Mbappe scores brace as PSG cruise past Real Sociedad in Champions League last 16
Kane nets double as Bayern ease into Champions League last eight with win over Lazio
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Chelsea seek Osimhen 'deferment', Juventus settle on Pogba replacement
New USA women's coach Emma Hayes to debut against South Korea in June friendly
Copenhagen boss Jacob Neestrup hopes for 'miracle' to stun Man City
Al Nassr's Talisca out for rest of season with thigh injury
Data-driven player of the month: Viktor Gyokeres continues to strike at Sporting
OPINION: UEFA has rolled the dice against its Super League foes with new UCL format
Manchester City must be careful against Copenhagen despite advantage, says Guardiola
Most Read
Simona Halep set for return after doping ban cut from four years to nine months
OPINION: UEFA has rolled the dice against its Super League foes with new UCL format
Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal return as Coco Gauff carries US flag at Indian Wells
Lazio fan arrested in Munich beer hall for Hitler salute before Bayern match

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings