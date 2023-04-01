Liverpool appoint Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director to oversee rebuild

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Liverpool appoint Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director to oversee rebuild
Liverpool appoint Jorg Schmadtke as sporting director to oversee rebuild
Jorg Schmadtke whilst at Wolfsburg
Jorg Schmadtke whilst at Wolfsburg
Profimedia
Liverpool have appointed Jorg Schmadtke (59) as the club's new sporting director, the Premier League side said on Tuesday, as they look to rebuild for next season after failing to secure Champions League qualification.

The German spent more than four years in the same role at Bundesliga side Wolfsburg before leaving at the start of the year. He has held similar positions at Cologne, Hannover and Alemannia Aachen.

Schmadtke will begin his new role at Liverpool on July 1st and replace Julian Ward, who is leaving after 12 months in the position and more than a decade at Anfield.

"Jorg will work with our football operations department as it continues to provide support for Jurgen Klopp (55), in keeping with our ongoing endeavour to keep growing and developing the club in all areas," Mike Gordon, the president of Liverpool's owners, Fenway Sports Group, said in a statement.

"We must also bid a fond farewell to Julian Ward, who has served us with unstinting diligence, fortitude and energy in a number of roles."

Liverpool finished fifth in the Premier League, outside the Champions League qualification spots for the first time since 2016-17.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueLiverpoolAlemannia AachenHannoverWolfsburgKlopp Jurgen
Related Articles
Jurgen Klopp happy to let any player go if they want to exit for Champions League football
Jurgen Klopp optimistic about Liverpool future despite 'historically' bad season
'People expected harsher punishment': Klopp reacts to touchline ban ahead of Villa clash
Show more
Football
Juventus reaches settlement in salary case with no further point deductions
Updated
No rest for Pochettino as Chelsea face crucial summer
Transfer News LIVE: Summer speculation begins as football season finishes
Luton captain Lockyer remains in hospital after Wembley collapse
Updated
Edwin Van der Sar to quit as Ajax chief after 'tough period'
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Updated
Juventus seeks plea deal over further points deduction
Sheffield Wednesday promoted to Championship with 123rd-minute Josh Windass winner
The numbers behind a Premier League season that saw records tumble
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade
Most Read
Mauricio Pochettino to Chelsea is an appointment that makes sense for both parties
Luton Town celebrate Premier League promotion with victory parade
Maguire has decision to make about Man United future, says Ten Hag
Club-by-club review of the 2022/23 Premier League season