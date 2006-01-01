Advertisement
Michel proud of Girona's Champions League debut despite last-minute loss to PSG

Michel is pleased with his players
Michel is pleased with his playersSarah Meyssonnier / Reuters
Girona should be proud of their Champions League debut, coach Michel said after his side held Paris St Germain at bay until late in Wednesday's game only to fall to a 1-0 defeat after a blunder from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Girona, Spain's surprise package of last season, had neutralised PSG's attack before the French side finally broke the deadlock when Nuno Mendes' low cross slipped through Gazzaniga's grasp and into the net.

Despite the defeat, the Girona manager praised his team's effort and the performance of his goalkeeper up until the goal.

"Now in the dressing room, people are a little bit down, I told them that we have to be proud of the game we played," Michel told reporters.

"PSG subdued us, Gazzaniga made some good saves. There were two or three that could have been goals. We have to recognise that their victory is deserved but we are proud of the way we work.

"Let's see if we get another chance to come to Paris next year."

The Spaniard admitted his players were nervous in their first taste of Europe's elite club competition, but he was satisfied with their game as they faced a top-level team.

"At the start of the game we were very nervous, you could see that. But as the first half went on, we found personality, commitment, attitude," he said.

"We passed our first experience in the Champions League, we competed against a great team where the pressure can stiffen you and the team gave a good performance."

Girona face Feyenoord in their second league-phase fixture.

