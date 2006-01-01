Advertisement
Milan's Fonseca upbeat despite loss to Leverkusen, laments penalty not awarded

Fonseca on the touchline
Fonseca on the touchlineThilo Schmuelgen / Reuters
AC Milan fell to their second successive defeat in the Champions League against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, but for manager Paulo Fonseca (51) it was their best performance since he took charge and he claimed his side should have had a late penalty.

Milan are under pressure after two games of the competition, having previously lost to Liverpool, but Fonseca remains positive after the 1-0 defeat by the Bundesliga champions.

"We didn't win, but it's the game I've liked the most since I arrived here," Fonseca told Sky Sports.

"Especially in the second half. We played a fantastic game, it's not easy against a team like Bayer.

"We are sad and disappointed with the result, but I am satisfied with the courage and form shown."

In the closing minutes, Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie made a challenge on Ruben Loftus-Cheek at the edge of the area, which the Milan boss believes should have resulted in a penalty.

"For me it's a penalty, it's an intervention on the line," Fonseca said. "What's strange is that they haven't even reviewed the situation. The referee during the game had no doubts, but I don't like to talk about the referee."

Milan only came to life after Victor Boniface put Leverkusen ahead six minutes after the break, and Fonseca agreed that they struggled in the opening half.

"It was difficult for us. In the first half we suffered on the wings," the manager said.

"We closed the interior spaces, but then they created problems on the wings, mainly on the right, and for all our difficulties we defended well," he added.

Speaking to Milan TV, Fonseca said his side deserved to get something from the game and despite the result he saw plenty to work with.

"I honestly think the result is not fair, in the second half we created many clear chances," he said.

"It's true that we didn't win, but there was an improvement in our growth. It was evident. This is why we must move forward, because the growth is evident."

