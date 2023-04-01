Newcastle focused on what they can control in must-win clash with Milan

Newcastle take on Milan in a huge clash tomorrow
Newcastle United go into their final Champions League group game with AC Milan knowing a win may not be enough to progress, but they will focus on what they can control, manager Eddie Howe said on Tuesday.

Howe's side must win Wednesday's game to have a chance of making the knockout stages, but also need Paris Saint Germain not to win away to Borussia Dortmund.

"To be here with some kind of destiny in our hands, we'd have taken that. We have to think like that now anyway," Howe told a press conference.

"We can control what we can control, our performance tomorrow. We'll respect Milan, they're a very good team."

Newcastle have lost their last three away games in the Premier League, and Howe is happy to have the home support for Wednesday's game, and will analyse their away form later.

"I don't doubt the character of the players we've got. The spirit is there and the intention is there to do well away from home. But that can wait, tomorrow we have to focus on our home form and a game against Milan," Howe said.

"We're going to need every voice, everyone can make a difference for us. That's befitting of our home form, the fans have driven us on and they've given us the ability to keep going, so we're going to need that tomorrow."

Howe gave little away when asked about the absence of keeper Martin Dubravka and midfielders Anthony Gordon and Sean Longstaff from Tuesday's training session.

"You can read into it whatever you want," the manager said.

"We're two days after a game so we're trying to manage players. We'll see who is fit for tomorrow."

Borussia Dortmund top Group F on 10 points and have already qualified for the last 16, but PSG, on seven points, can top the group with a win in Germany.

A draw or defeat for the French side could see either Newcastle or Milan, both on five points, take advantage. Newcastle have the better head-to-head record with PSG, while Milan need to finish ahead of the Ligue 1 side on points.

"I think it would be an incredible achievement if we could do it, we can't transport ourselves there. We can only look to do it," Howe said.

"We have to get our focus right, we can't be distracted by what's done elsewhere."

