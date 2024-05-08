PSG can take positives despite missing out on Champions League again

  PSG can take positives despite missing out on Champions League again
PSG can take positives despite missing out on Champions League again
Paris Saint-Germain missed a golden opportunity to reach their second Champions League final, but it was not all doom and gloom at the French club after a season of transition with a new coach.

The Ligue 1 champions were knocked out in the semi-finals on Tuesday after a 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund for a 2-0 aggregate loss, having hit the woodwork six times over the two legs and managed 31 attempts at the Parc des Princes.

"We were not inferior over the two legs, but football rewards those who score not those who hit the woodwork," said PSG coach Luis Enrique.

"My goal was to be fighting for all the titles. Tonight I'm proud of my team, of all the players."

PSG won the Ligue 1 title and have the French Cup final to come later this month.

"We weren't efficient, they were efficient, they scored two goals and won both matches. There's a lot to take back from this competition," captain Marquinhos told reporters.

"At the start of the season, nobody believed we'd get this far. We've overcome a lot of obstacles, but we can't throw everything away now just because we've been eliminated. We have to remember that this is a new project, with a new coach.

"There are positive things to take into the next season."

PSG have now lost all six legs of their three two-legged Champions League semi-finals, after double defeats against AC Milan in 1995 and Manchester City in 2021.

The year they reached the final, in 2020, they beat RB Leipzig in a one-off semi-final after COVID-19 disrupted the season. They lost in the final against Bayern Munich.

This season started with a new coach in Luis Enrique and without Lionel Messi and Neymar as club president Nasser al-Khelaifi put an emphasis on building a team over individual talents.

While not always brilliant, PSG have looked like an organised outfit and the coach said he was already working on building a team without Kylian Mbappe, who is widely expected to leave at the end of the season.

"The players and coach gave their all. Congratulations to Dortmund, we deserved better. It's a tough game. I'm proud of my team, the youngest in Europe," Al-Khelaifi said.

"We've reached the semi-finals three times in five years. That's not our objective, it's still the final. That's soccer, you have to accept it and sometimes it's not fair. We'll accept it."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeaguePSGDortmund
