Quick-fire Arsenal thrash Lens to reach last 16 as group winners, PSV edge Sevilla

Arsenal emphatically earned qualification for the UEFA Champions League knockouts by thumping RC Lens 6-0 at the Emirates Stadium, ensuring that they will also finish top of their group.

The hosts were questioned on Monday Night Football about their lack of attacking fluidity, and it looks like they took that personally. No fewer than five goals came in the first half for the Gunners, all by different scorers.

Kai Havertz added to his winner against Brentford at the weekend with the opener on 13 minutes, poking home after Gabriel Jesus headed across the box, and becoming the 100th Arsenal player to score a competitive goal at the Emirates.

Arsenal's brilliant Brazilian then doubled his side's lead with some quick feet before slotting into the bottom corner from Bukayo Saka’s pass. A chain was forming, as the Englishman then made it three by kneeing in the rebound after Gabriel Martinelli forced a save from Brice Samba.

The fourth goalscorer, inevitably, was Martinelli, who then curled a lovely shot into the bottom corner after some mazy dribbling.

Gabriel Jesus congratulates goalscorer Kai Havertz AFP

Martin Odegaard then broke the chain by volleying in the fifth, with both goals assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Amazingly though, Lens still squeezed in a few chances themselves. The player who scored the winner in the reverse fixture, Elye Wahi, flashed a dangerous effort across goal, while Facundo Medina crashed a shot against the post from long range.

As expected, the Gunners took their foot off the gas in the second period but could have added to their tally midway through the half, as Odegaard’s first-time strike from outside the area was well-saved by Samba after some neat work from a very dangerous and influential Havertz.

Mikel Arteta’s men did have time to add a sixth though, as substitute Jorginho converted a penalty after Martinelli caused havoc in the box.

Match stats Flashscore

The result means Arsenal broke their own personal duck against Lens, beating them for the first time in the Champions League on their fourth attempt - they had previously faced no opponent more often in the competition without winning.

As for Frank Haise’s side, they can no longer qualify for the knockouts, but could still earn a UEFA Europa League spot.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)

Click here to see all the stats from the match.

PSV come back to stun 10-man Sevilla

PSV players celebrate their dramatic late winner AFP

In the early kick-off in Group B, PSV came back from 2-0 down away at Sevilla to win 3-2 thanks to a late-late winner.

The Andalusians looked in cruise control before losing Lucas Ocampos to a red card after the hour mark, sparking PSV’s stunning comeback. The result means the Spanish outfit can no longer progress to the knockout stages.

Read more about it here.