Sizzling Sparta make winning return to Champions League against sorry Salzburg

AC Sparta Prague marked their long-awaited return to the UEFA Champions League with a resounding 3-0 victory over Red Bull Salzburg, extending their impressive start to the campaign to 14 matches unbeaten (W12, D2).

Competing in the main draw of the Champions League for the first time in 19 years, Sparta made a dream start with a breakthrough inside two minutes.

Lukas Haraslin’s initial effort was palmed away by Janis Blaswich, but only into the path of Kaan Kairinen, who swept a clinical first-time finish into the bottom corner.

That goal fuelled the hosts with confidence and they nearly added a second during a dominant opening quarter-hour, as Victor Olatunji directed a close-range header narrowly wide of the target.

Having won just four of their last 19 away matches in the tournament proper (D6, L9), Salzburg knew a positive response was needed.

Pep Lijnders’ men gradually improved as the first half progressed, with Moussa Yeo and Amar Dedic seeing a pair of efforts drift wide of the hosts’ goal.

The Czech champions remained a threat at the other end though, and they doubled their lead three minutes before half-time, as Olatunji fired a superb angled strike beyond Blaswich from Filip Panak’s hopeful long ball.

Key match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Armed with a two-goal advantage, Sparta looked determined to put the game beyond their opponents in the early stages of the second half.

A third goal duly arrived in the 58th minute when Olatunji capitalised on a mistake from Kamil Piatkowski before setting up teammate Qazim Laci for a simple finish from eight yards.

That all but ended the Red Bulls’ hopes of a comeback, as Iron Sparta came close to adding a fourth through substitute Ermal Krasniqi.

Desperate to restore some pride late on, Salzburg went in pursuit of a consolation, but the hosts’ rearguard ultimately held firm to secure a first victory in the main draw of the Champions League since 2003.

As for Lijnders’ side, they’ll be keen to kickstart their campaign against Stade Brestois on matchday two after a second successive defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Olatunji (AC Sparta Prague)

