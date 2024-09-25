Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. UEFA bans Barcelona away fans for one Champions League game over racism

UEFA bans Barcelona away fans for one Champions League game over racism

Monaco and Barcelona in Champions League action
Monaco and Barcelona in Champions League actionReuters / Manon Cruz
Barcelona have been banned from selling tickets to their fans for their next Champions League away game after their supporters were found guilty of racist behaviour during their match against Monaco, governing body UEFA said on Friday.

"The Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has decided to order the enforcement of the suspended disciplinary measure imposed by the UEFA Appeals Body in its decision on 17 April 2024 for the racist behaviour of its supporters, i.e. to ban FC Barcelona from selling tickets to its away supporters for the next UEFA competition match in accordance with Article 26(3) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations," UEFA said in a statement.

Barcelona were fined 10,000 euros and were also handed an additional one-match ban from selling tickets to their away supporters that was suspended for one year.

Monaco beat Barcelona 2-1 at their Louis-II stadium last week.

Barca's next away game is in Belgrade against Red Star on November 6th.

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueBarcelonaMonaco
Related Articles
Polish keeper Wojciech Szczesny open to coming out of retirement to join Barcelona
Hansi Flick says Barca still a work in progress despite great start to the season
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation
Show more
Football
Who's Missing: Raya a concern for Arsenal against Leicester
'Honest' Enzo Maresca focused on keeping Chelsea stars happy
Updated
Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya an injury doubt for Leicester clash
Tottenham to make late call on captain Son for Manchester United clash
Barcelona's injury woes mount as Hansi Flick relies on experience for Osasuna clash
Guardiola confirms Manchester City's Rodri out for season after tearing ACL
Updated
Juventus boss Motta relishing return to old club Genoa to snap winless run
Barcelona to face Man City in Women's Champions League group stage
EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht's Ashimeru on Kompany's influence, playing for Addo & his new hairstyle
Newcastle CEO Darren Eales to step down after cancer diagnosis
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Man City secure 'first victory' in legal battle against Premier League
Napoli thrash Palermo to advance to Coppa Italia last 16 as McTominay gets on scoresheet
Coco Gauff hopes normal service resumes after coaching shuffle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings